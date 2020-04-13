VIP AUDIO 4/12 – WKH – The News: WWE planning to run live TV shows, WWE comments to ESPN on continuing shows and a COVID-19 positive test, how officials say pro wrestling differs from pro sports, details of precautions taken and not taken (24 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an in-depth look at how WWE and AEW are dealing with COVID-19 based on the latest breaking news that WWE is planning to run live TV shows going forward, including WWE comments to ESPN regarding their decision to continue running shows and their statement about a COVID-19 positive test, plus how officials say pro wrestling differs from pro sports, details of precautions taken and not taken, and more.

