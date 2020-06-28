SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Danny Kuchler to discuss a pair of matches from both the Dragon System and ’90s All Japan. It’s been a rough couple of weeks in wrestling, but we’re back again in the Paradise and trying our best to focus back on some quality in-ring action of the past. In an effort to open Danny’s eyes to the wonderful world of Toryumon & DG, we look at Genki Horiguchi vs. CIMA in El Numero Uno 2003 and a wild trios match 15 years later. Then we hit up the comforting embrace of the King’s Road with an All Star gaijin tag team match and a Misawa vs. Kobashi classic. Check it out.

