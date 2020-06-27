VIP AUDIO 6/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Taz (AD-FREE): (6-25-15) His unlikely career journey, comparisons to Lesnar’s suplex-based style, NXT as a training ground, Tough Enough reaction, more (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from June 25, 2015 featuring Taz discussing his unlikely career journey, comparisons to Lesnar’s suplex-based style, NXT as a training ground, Tough Enough reaction, commentating for WWE vs. TNA, switching to podcasting career, and more. At the end is a caller session on current events, also.

