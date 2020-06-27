VIP AUDIO 6/26 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Boneyard Match replayed, Braun challenges Bray to cinematic Swamp Match, Hardy stands up for Taker against Corbin, Nikki earns title shot (13 min)

News Ticker

June 27, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a Boneyard Match replayed, Braun Strowman challenges Bray Wyatt to a cinematic Swamp Match, Jeff Hardy stands up for Taker against Baron Corbin, Nikki Cross earns title shot, and some audience members wear masks.

