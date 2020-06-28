VIP AUDIO 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Live listener check-in as more COVID and #SpeakingOut stories emerge, should you look for bright spots in wrestling, Will Cooling run-in, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s episode is a check-in for listeners and for me as a host. We talk about the last few weeks of the #SpeakingOut movement and where that’s left wrestling, as well as the decisions of AEW and WWE in a pandemic to continue shows – and the fallout of the infection stories of the past week. It’s a raw chat that’s devoid of ratings and full of actions post the past few weeks to make sure fans, media, and wrestling in general get right. Will Cooling pops in for a transatlantic tag-in and gives his thoughts on Big Daddy, libel cases in the UK vs. the US, what it would take for WWE to shut down after the rash of infections, and how little he’s watching wrestling at the moment.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO