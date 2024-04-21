TNA REBELLION PPV RESULTS (4/20): Lilly’s report on Moose vs. Nemeth, Grace vs. DeLander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA REBELLION PPV RESULTS

APRIL 20, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+ and TRILLER TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION

A. ABC & Leon Slater beat The Rascalz when Slater pinned Myron Reed

B. Laredo Kid beat Crazzy Steve to win the TNA Digital Media Title

MAIN SHOW

(1) Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna w/Lars Frederiksen of Rancid) beat Decay (Rosemary & Havok) to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles when Luna pinned Rosemary.

(2) Mustafa Ali pinned Jake Something to retain the X Division Title

(3) Rich Swann pinned Joe Hendry with the help of former NFL player Shawne Merriman

(4) Frankie Kazarian pinned Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match

(5) Mike Santana returned and pinned Steve Maclin in an impromptu match

(6) The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) beat Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles

(7) Josh Alexander beat Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match

(8) Jordynne Grace beat Steph De Lander to retain the TNA Knockouts Title. The Good Hands, PCO, Kon, and the returning Sami Callihan were all involved in the finish.

(9) Moose beat Nic Nemeth to retain the TNA World Title. After the match, Matt Hardy returned and laid out Moose with a Twist of Fate.