FREE PODCAST 4/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Raw including Bryan appearing while mourning death of his father, Ultimate Warrior Week on WWE Network, Heyman, Lesnar, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-22-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the previous night’s Raw including Daniel Bryan appearing while mourning death of his father, Ultimate Warrior Week on WWE Network, future of Cesaro-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar, why didn’t anyone help Bryan, and much more including live callers and email topics.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO