FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Uprising Women’s Wrestling 2 including Slamovich vs. Bayne, Brooks & Starkz vs. Steel & Lee, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Uprising Women’s Wrestling 2, an absolutely stacked show with many of the top names in women’s indy wrestling, including Masha Slamovich vs. Megan Bayne, Billie Starkz & Brittnie Brooks battling Maggie Lee & Zayda Steel, the amazing Black Swan brings the power of dance to face Maki Itoh, and so much more. For VIP listeners, it’s up to Maine for Limitless Wrestling’s Guilty Pleasures and IWTV Tag Champs Miracle Generation facing the dastardly Rich and Powerful as well as Limitless champ Channing Thomas against Alec Price.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO