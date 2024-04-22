FREE PODCAST 4/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-21-2019) WWE Draft fallout, AEW’s TV prospects, Conor McGregor, Dustin Rhodes in AEW, Lars Sullivan (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (4-21-2019) to PWTorch columnist Greg Parks previewing next Sunday’s Impact Rebellion PPV card. He also looks at how the WWE Draft’s “Superstar Shakeup” shook out for each brand. He takes calls and emails on Conor McGregor to Smackdown on Fox, Ace Austin, Lars Sullivan attacking legends, Dustin Rhodes’ AEW role, and more.

