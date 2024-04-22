NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ PREVIEW (4/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams – NXT Men’s Championship Match
- Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s Championship Match
- No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp & Myles Borne) vs. The D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) – Six-Man Tag Team Match
- Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport – Anything Goes Beach Brawl
- Natalya and Lola Vice contract signing for NXT Underground Match
