FREE PODCAST 4/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Women’s Battle Royal, Gunther, Gable, Priest-Jey, Drew-Sheamus, New Day, Imperium, McAfee, Drew-Sheamus, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discuss the Women’s Battle Royal, Gunther’s return, the Imperium break-up, Chad Gable and the state of Alpha Academy, Damien Priest-Jey Uso exchange, Drew McIntyre insulting Sheamus, New Day, Pat McAfee, and more including live callers and emails.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO