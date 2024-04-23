FREE PODCAST 4/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Women’s Battle Royal, Gunther, Gable, Priest-Jey, Drew-Sheamus, New Day, Imperium, McAfee, Drew-Sheamus, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They discuss the Women’s Battle Royal, Gunther’s return, the Imperium break-up, Chad Gable and the state of Alpha Academy, Damien Priest-Jey Uso exchange, Drew McIntyre insulting Sheamus, New Day, Pat McAfee, and more including live callers and emails.
