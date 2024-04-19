WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (4/17): Natalya takes on Xia Li in Canada, Ludwig Kaiser uses an eye rake against Otis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

APRIL 17, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Byron Saxton

(1) NATALYA vs. XIA LI

Li entered the ring and immediately attacked Natalya before the match began. The ref had to separate the woman a couple of times before Li gave Natalya any space. The ref checked on Natalya, then called for the bell. Natalya took Li down for a bit of ground and pound. Li got to her feet and kicked Natalya in the face. She tossed Natalya into a corner and kicked and chopped at her. Natalya grimaced and held her head in pain. Li snap mared her to the mat and hit a leg drop across Natalya’s throat, then applied a chinlock.

Natalya managed to turn around and laid in some strikes, but Li applied a front chancery to take away that mobility. Natalya stood up while in this hold and slammed Li to the mat, breaking free in the process. Natalya ducked a clothesline and knocked Li to the mat with a trio of right hand strikes. Natalya slammed Li to the mat and covered for two. Natalya set up for the sharpshooter, but Li blocked and rolled up Natalya for two. Natalya returned the favor for another two-count. They exchanged another pair of quick covers, then Li kicked Natalya into a corner. She suplexed Natalya to the mat, then covered for another two. Natalya escaped a fireman’s carry, ducked a cyclone kick from Li, then successfully applied the sharpshooter – Li tapped out immediately.

WINNER: Natalya by submission in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent, brief match. The show was in Canada, so having Natalya open the show and pick up a win made sense.)

(2) LUDWIG KAISER vs. OTIS

Kaiser sidestepped an advancing Otis, then slapped him on the back in an unfriendly manner. He pointed at Otis and made fun of his girth. Otis applied a headlock and fired Kaiser into a corner. Otis landed chest chops in two corners before tossing Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser came back with a flurry of forearm strikes that stunned Otis. Kaiser escaped a scoop slam and landed more strikes. He ran the ropes and kicked Otis in the chest, knocking him to the mat. Otis body slammed Kaiser. Kaiser dodged a charging Otis in the corner. Kaiser situated Otis between the ropes, then knocked him out to the floor with a running drop kick. Kaiser posed to a chorus of boos as we cut to break.

Kaiser remained in control through the break. He smirked at the crowd and seemed amused by a mild “Otis” chant. Otis landed clubbing blows as the men re-entered the ring. He leveled Kaiser with a reverse elbow, then splashed him against the corner. Otis scoop slammed Kaiser once again, then tore off his tee shirt. Kaiser slapped Otis, then attempted in vain to suplex him from the apron over the ropes. Otis liked this idea, and brought Kaiser in the hard way via the suplex. Otis did the caterpillar, then dropped an elbow and covered Kaiser. Kaiser got his boot on the bottom rope, breaking the count.

Otis set up for a fallaway slam from the middle rope, but Kaiser escaped with an eye rake. He shoved Otis down to the mat, then hit a running kick to Otis’s face. Kaiser covered Otis for the three-count.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser by pinfall in 5:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Plenty of good heel work from Kaiser on his way to a win. Nice tease of a big move from Otis in the corner, only to be foiled by Kaiser’s heelish desperation.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CHECK OUT THE LATEST ADDITION OT THE WEEKLY PWTORCH DAILYCAST LINE-UP – ACKNOWLEDGING WWE

RECOMMENDED NEXT: OVER & UNDERS – WWE RAW (4/15): Truth is Awesome, Sami Sees Things, Failed Dad Joke, Cody Carries His Belt Weirdly, Jey Yeets Somebody, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title, Rhea Ripley forfeits the Women’s World Championship, Sheamus vs. Ivar, Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor