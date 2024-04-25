FREE PODCAST 4/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Krol: Tony Khan-Jack Perry and Elite angle, Mercedes-Willow-Statlander, audio issues (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite including follow-up to Dynasty, the Tony Khan-Jack Perry and Elite angle, Mercedes Moné-Willow Nightingale-Kris Statlander, audio issues, and Mailbag topics.

In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss the Chris Jericho segment, Toni Storm, Powerhouse Hobbs knee injury, Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, Kenny Omega’s return next week, and more.

