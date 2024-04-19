WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/19): Keller’s report on LA Knight vs. AJ Styles to earn title match against Cody Rhodes, Bayley vs. Naomi for Women’s Title, Four-Way tag match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 19, 2024

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 12,499 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 12,975.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” opening, they cut to the exterior of the arena as fans arrived. Then they cut to the concourse of fans cheering in line at the merch stand as Corey Graves introduced the show. (I’ve pitching AEW do this since their early weeks on the air over four years ago to capture the enthusiasm of their fans and the excitement of attending a live event, and in the post-Kevin Dunn era, WWE has beaten them to it.) Then they showed Bayley and Naomi arriving earlier with their baggage. Naomi danced and spun and waved. (How awesome would it be to learn that’s how she acts even when there’s no camera on her.) The camera then panned the audience from the last row and then from the front row.

(1) L.A. KNIGHT vs. A.J. STYLES – Winner Earns WWE Title match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash

Graves and Wade Barrett commented on last week’s Triple Threat match victory by Knight to get here. Styles then made his entrance to new music beginning with his voice saying, “You don’t want none.” Then they showed Styles’s Triple Threat match win last week. Graves asked who needs the match more. Barrett said Styles will have a mental breakdown if he doesn’t win, but Knight has yet to win a title in WWE despite the hoopla and fan support. He said someone is going to have a really bad night. They locked up 4 minutes into the hour. Knight took early control and bashed Styles into the announce desk over and over as fans yelled, “Yeah!” Knight raised his arms as fans cheered at 2:00. He threw Styles back into the ring. Knight landed a wrecking ball kick to Styles, sending him hard into the announce desk. They cut to a break at 2:30. [c]

Styles took over with a shot to the throat that Graves called “a cheap shot.” Knight fought back and stomped away at Styles in the corner and landed a running knee. He landed a superplex for a two count. Knight eventually signaled for his BFT finisher, but Styles dropped out of it and rolled to the ring apron. Styles yanked Knight’s neck over the top rope and then gouged his eyes followed by a Phenomenal Forearm for the sudden win. Graves said perhaps experience was the difference or Styles “just needed the win a little more.”

WINNER: Styles in 11:00 to earn a WWE Title match against Cody.

(Keller’s Analysis: Knight got in almost all the offense other than some mid-ring slugfest exchanges, and then Styles won quickly and decisively. Yes, Styles thumbed Knight in the eye, but this sent a message that Styles is better than Knight overall to the viewers.)

-A video recap aired of the big developments last week with The Bloodline.

-Outside the arena, Solo Sikoa got out of his vehicle and walked up to Paul Heyman. Heyman commented on his “nice threads.” Solo told Heyman to welcome the newest member of The Bloodline, my MFT. He hugged Tama Tonga who was standing behind Heyman. Tonga eyed Heyman. Solo interrupted Heyman and asked if Kevin Owens was there. Heyman looked nervous and stammered that he assumed he is and he is likely already in the arena. Solo told Heyman to take him to him. Heyman led Solo into the arena, but looked back at him nervously.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is an intriguing next chapter for The Bloodline. A lot of tension is building in the absence of Roman Reigns, and Heyman is being bullied which presumably Reigns won’t like. The Hall of Fame intro by Reigns and speech by Heyman set the table so well for both turning babyface.) [c]

-Barrett touted the WWF Live event tour in Europe after WrestleMania. He said they were sold out everywhere they went. Barrett said Cody Rhodes texted him and said it was the best tour he’s ever been part of. “Banger show after banger show,” he said.

-They showed several Pittsburgh Steelers players in the front row including holding up a Steelers’ replica belt.

-Nick Aldis stood mid-ring where a table was set up with presumably belts under it. He introduced Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the Chief Content Officer. Levesque came out as Graves touted a crowd of 14,994 fans. A QR code briefly flashed on the screen, presumably related to Bo Dallas’s new character.

When his music stopped, a “Triple H!” chant sorta started and then faded. “On the heels of the biggest, most epic, history-making, record-breaking epic unbelievable WrestleMania of all time,” they are in Pittsburgh in front of a sellout crowd of 15,000-strong. He welcomed everyone to Smackdown. He said he thought Aldis and Adam Pearce were doing great jobs leading their respective brands into the future.

Levesque said when history is made, it is represented in ways befitting those who made it. He asked for Aldis to invite the champions to the ring. Aldis welcomed Austin Theory & Greyson Waller. Waller said Levesque and Aldis have the honor of presenting them, “the real” winners at WrestleMania, with the new tag team title belts.

Theory brought up that R-Truth said Levesque was a magician. He said he’s not sure what trick he has up his sleeve to make them look better than their already do. Levesque laughed and then congratulated them. He said from now on they will be known as the WWE Tag Team Champions. He revealed the titles. The crowd reaction didn’t seem great.

Levesque offered a handshake, but Waller pulled his hand away and shook Theory’s instead. Aldis stepped up and told them that if they pop off at the mouth and disrespect him like that again, he’ll pull a magic trick and make A-Town Down disappear permanently. Aldis said if they want to focus on comedy instead of wrestling, one of the teams in tonight’s Fatal Four-way will make them disappear quickly. Barrett said Aldis isn’t in favor of the clowning around and is strictly business. He said those new belts made Theory & Waller look better. Graves said those might be his favorite yet.

-The Street Profits came out with Bobby Lashley and B-Fab first. Then Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate made their entrance. [c]

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Naomi backstage about facing Bayley later. Kayla asked if she feels their friendship could get in the way of her winning. Noami said in no way will she let friendship get in the way. She said it’s been over two years since her last title match and nothing will get in the way of her making the most of it. She said she’s bringing the energy and is looking forward to the draft next week as the WWE Women’s Champion.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/Bobby Lashley, B-Fab) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. ANGEL & HUMBERTO vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar w/Paul Ellerigng, Karrion Kross, Scarlett)

As Angelo and Humberto walked out, they showed A-Town Down sitting at ringside. They joined in on commentary. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Theory said he was trying to watch the match, but the new tag team title belts were distracting him. Angel and Humberto stood on the second rope and threw Bate onto a crowd center-ring. Next, Humberto lifted Bate and then Angel landed a top rope dropkick. Dunne made the save after the huge impact. Dunne and Bate came back with simultaneous ankle locks on Angel and Humberto. They cut to a second break at 8:00. [c]

AOP was in control of Dawkins after the break. Akam slammed Dunne onto Dawkins before Rezar scored a two count. Dunne and Bate head scissored Rezar and Akam into each other mid-ring. A brawl broke out with everyone. The Profits landed a Blockbuster on Humberto, but Dunne broke up the cover. Dunne then grabbed two of Dawkin’s fingers and yanked on them. Ford leaped over the top ringpost and flipped onto AOP at ringside. Back in the ring, Angel and Humberto worked over Bate. Angel landed a second rope moonsault moonsault onto Bate. Ford then hit Angel with a frog splash to break up the cover. The Profits then gave Angel their Revelation finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of athletic excitement start to finish. It was a long, winding journey, but the Profits are kinda back exactly where they were before the heel turn tease and “makeover.”)

[HOUR TWO]

-A sponsored recap aired of Rhea Ripley relinquishing her Women’s Title belt due to injury.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Bayley backstage. She said after seeing Ripley relinquish her title makes her appreciate her reign even more. She said she’s the only women’s champion in WWE right now and she doesn’t take that for granted. She mentioned the WWE Draft next week is going to change a lot. She said one thing that won’t change tonight is that she’ll got into the draft as champion.

-Heyman assured Solo they would find Kevin Owens if they kept looking. Solo walked away as Heyman was talking to him. Solo walked into the Gorilla position. Heyman came up behind him and said he’s not trying to piss him off. He said he’s the last person on the planet he wants to piss off. Heyman said he is making decisions that aren’t his to be made yet. He said one day they will be his decisions, “but not now, not here.” Heyman said those are decisions that can be made by only one man. Solo asked if he was done. Heyman asked if his MFT is coming with him. Solo raised his thumb. The camera followed them onto the stage. After they arrived in the ring, they cut to a break. [c]

Heyman introduced himself to the audience. The crowd said his name as he said it. He said if there is a list of the most brilliant backstage maneuvering politicians in WWE, but if there such a list, he thinks he’d be in the top… and he trailed off as he held up five fingers than then became four, three, two, and one. He brought up the politics going on within The Bloodline which he called the top act in WWE. Fans chanted “We Want Roman!” Heyman paused. Solo looked irked and shook his head and adjusted his shoulders.

Heyman assured the fans that as the Wiseman for… and he stammered to the point that Solo yanked the mic away from him. Solo leaned on the top rope and began to speak. Fans booed. He got the Dominik treatment and he played it up. He said last week he had to lose a brother in order to find a new one, “my MFT, Tama Tonga.” The camera cut to the stage where Owens was thrown bloodied onto the stage. Tonga followed behind and beat on Owens some more and then stepped over him as referees ran out to check on Owens. Barrett said he’s one of the most durable guys they have on the roster.

Solo and Tonga stood together and raised their arms with fingers pointed in the air. Heyman joined in off to the side, but didn’t come off confident he belonged. Owens stumbled to ringside and went after Tonga who met him there. Solo threw him into the ringside steps and then into the ring. “This guy is a savage!” said Graves as producers and referees pried him off of Owens. He grabbed a chair from ringside. Aldis got in his face. “Thank god for Aldis,” said Graves. Solo threw the chair out of the ring as Owens was rolled to safety on the other side of the ring. Fans chanted, “You suck!” as Solo and Tonga walked to the back. Solo observed the blood on his wrist. Heyman had a distressed look that they might’ve gone too far. He nervously raised his arm with the finger pointing to the sky. [c]

-Aldis came up to Heyman outside and walked him toward a smoking car that was rammed into by another. Aldis said one of the rental cars is Kevin Owens and the other is Tonga’s. Heyman stammered that it was wasn’t authorized. Aldis said on his show, they settle it in the ring. He said next week on the Draft, the top brass will be there and he will not tolerate that kind of savage behavior. He said he needed to make sure The Bloodline understands. He said if he doesn’t, the repercussions will be equally savage because “losing isn’t the only thing that has consequences.”

(3) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. CARLITO (w/Zelina Vega)

Carlito and Zelina Vega made their ring entrance first. Graves said Carlito told him he wanted to avenge what happened to Dragon Lee. Barrett said, “Still blaming Santos Escobar, I see.” Elektra Lopez and Escobar then made their entrance. They aired an interview from earlier outside conducted by Braxton with Legado del Fantasma. Escobar said they had nothing to do with the attack on Dragon Lee. He said he’ll prove it to everyone. Barrett said the reason Escobar left the LWO is because Rey Mysterio brought in a new member without consulting him, Carlito. They cut to an early break. [c]

When Carlito climbed to the top rope, Elektra stood on the ring apron. Zelina went after her. Lopez caught her and swung her toward the ringside barricade but the spacing was off. Escobar crotched Carlito with the middle rope and then landed the Phantom Driver for the win.

WINNER: Escobar in 8:00.

-They went to Kayla in a luxury suite with Damage CTRL. She asked why they were watching the main event. Dakota Kai was upset that she referred to Iyo Sky as a former champion. She said they were there to watch two people they can’t stand tear each other apart. She shrieked that they are still the most dangerous group in WWE. As she talked about Asuka & Kairi Sane being tag champs, Jade Cargill’s music interrupted. The camera showed Jade and Bianca Belair in the suite next to theirs. They yelled at each other.

-Naomi made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) BAYLEY vs. NOAMI – Women’s Title match

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 3:00 after they collided mid-ring with crossbody blocks. [c]

Back from the break, they battled back and forth and the intensity raised to the next level. Barrett said they won’t be friends after this and the gloves were off. Naomi knocked Bayley to the floor and then slingshot herself over the top rope onto Bayley. Bayley fired bvack with a Bayley to Belly of Naomi into the desk. Tiffany Stratton attacked Bayley. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00 so Bayley retained her Women’s Title.

-Tiffany beat up both Bayley and Naomi. She threw them into the ring and lined them up next to each other. Barrett said she is a rookie who thinks she is owed everything by the world. She landed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever. “It is indeed Tiffy time,” exclaimed Graves. They showed the women in the suites watching and reacting as Tiffany danced to her music. Graves plugged next week’s draft as the show ended.