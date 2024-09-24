News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker vs. Uso, more New Day drama, Bad Blood build, Sami vs. Kaiser, Gunther says no again, Drew hypes HIAC, more (21 min.)

September 24, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 23 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the IC Title, more New Day drama, Bad Blood build, Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther says no again, Drew. McIntyre hypes HIAC, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024