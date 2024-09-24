VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker vs. Uso, more New Day drama, Bad Blood build, Sami vs. Kaiser, Gunther says no again, Drew hypes HIAC, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 23 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the IC Title, more New Day drama, Bad Blood build, Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther says no again, Drew. McIntyre hypes HIAC, and more.

