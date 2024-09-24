FREE PODCAST 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Jey’s big IC Title win, Rock-Cody cinematic stadium replay, on-site correspondent, Bad Blood hype (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly. They discuss Jey Uso’s big (and surprising) Intercontinental Title win over Bron Breakker including something about the crowd reaction that really stood out, Bad Blood developments including Drew McIntyre looking like he’s ready to talk about something else, the Rock-Cody Rhodes cinematic stadium video that was replayed, New Day’s latest developments, and more. Also, an on-site report from inside the arena, live caller, chat, and email interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO