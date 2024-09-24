FREE PODCAST 9/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: Lilly & Laslo discuss latest from TNA including Victory Road, Moose vs. Nemeth, road to Bound for Glory beginning, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the Sept. 16 episode reviews the go-home episode of TNA Impact, where topics include Joe Hendry shirts hitting retail shelves, the prospects of Maple Leaf Wrestling, and a main event of the Hardys vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers. That’s followed by a review of the Victory Road special, which featured three title changes and a main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Moose.

The Sept. 23 podcast reviews the first episode of Impact on the road to TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory. This episode included a street fight match between Mike Santana and JDC, lots of promo segments, surprise guest stars from NXT, and a main event with the Hardys & Masha Slamovich taking on The System & Tasha Steelz. Plus a preview of next week.

