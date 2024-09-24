News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (9/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 24, 2024

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
  • Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece
  • Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
  • Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
  • Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer and Axiom
  • NXT Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

