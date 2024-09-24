NXT PREVIEW (9/24): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
- Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece
- Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
- Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
- Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer and Axiom
- NXT Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (9/17): Wells’s live report on CM Punk appearing, Ethan Page-Trick Williams contract signing, Valkyria & Paxley vs. Rosemary & Choo, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: CM Punk’s announcement, Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.