AEW GRAND SLAM PREVIEW (9/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Where: Flushing, N.Y. at Arthur Ashe Stadium
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix last reported 6,068 tickets have been distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,771 spectators when configured for tennis.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
- Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Hook vs. Roderick Strong – FTW Championship match
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Conglomeration – Tornado Trios match
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match
- Jack Perry TNT Championship Open Challenge
- Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter – Saraya’s Rules match
- Jeff Jarrett vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
- Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
- Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki
- Prince Nana to give update on Swerve Strickland
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/11): Amin’s report on Moxley’s explanation and proposal to Darby, Casino Gauntlet battle royal, Ricochet vs. Guevara, big Grand Slam changes, Nigel
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW television deal details and expected announcement timeframe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.