AEW GRAND SLAM PREVIEW (9/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Where: Flushing, N.Y. at Arthur Ashe Stadium

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix last reported 6,068 tickets have been distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,771 spectators when configured for tennis.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Hook vs. Roderick Strong – FTW Championship match

Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Conglomeration – Tornado Trios match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Jack Perry TNT Championship Open Challenge

Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter – Saraya’s Rules match

Jeff Jarrett vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Prince Nana to give update on Swerve Strickland

