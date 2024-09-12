AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/11): Amin’s report on Moxley’s explanation and proposal to Darby, Casino Gauntlet battle royal, Ricochet vs. Guevara, big Grand Slam changes, Nigel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 2,527 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,301. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

—The show opened with footage of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Marina Shafir heading backstage after their attack on AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at All Out. Moxley spoke about things that needed to be done. He wanted to have Danielson by his side. He said Danielson doesn’t have the stomach for this. He spoke about the commitment they made two years ago to build something real and they can be proud off. He said he looks around and sees egos outta control at AEW. He said he can’t take it anywhere. He spoke about his mentor calling Danielson the perfect wrestler. He said their mentor sees himself more in him. He said he’s not a hero or villain. He said they tried Danielson’s way. He said he chooses war.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good to see Moxley give his explanation for attacking Danielson at All Out.)

—Darby Allin was shown skateboarding into the arena.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. He called Christian Cage and The Patriarchy to the ring. Schiavone brought up Christian winning a shot at the AEW World Title at All In. Cage told the crowd to keep quiet while he conducted his business. He spoke about Nick Wayne telling him that he has an infinite aura. He spoke about carrying the company on his back for over a year. He spoke about the trios titles being stolen from them at All In. He said they rallied and now has an AEW World Title contract. He said the lightbulb finally went off for Killswitch when he grabbed Christian at All In. He said he’s a monster and belongs to him.

Schiavone asked Christian about the All Out PPV. The crowd chanted “Luchasaurus!” Christian said his name was Killswitch. He spoke about thinking about signing the AEW World Title contract at All Out but said it wasn’t the right place. He said Danielson’s days are numbered. He said he will take the AEW World Title. He said he’s gonna beat Danielson so badly that Brie wishes she had CTE. (A concussion joke. This company is something else in a completely different and wrong way.) He said he’s the next AEW World Champion.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fine heel promo from Christian to just let everyone know he still has the AEW World Title contract in his possession. Christian mentioned Killswitch grabbing him at All In. They are building to an eventual turn with Luchasaurus possibly costing Christian his shot at the AEW World Title.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay was also there. Callis told Ospreay he had a great idea about tonight. He spoke about Ospreay being undefeated in the Casino Gauntlet matches. He wanted Ospreay to team with Fletcher in the match. Ospreay said he was focused on Ricochet. Callis told Ospreay this was the favour he was asking after he left the group. Fletcher spoke about being tired coming so close but not getting the job done. He wanted to win the titles with Ospreay who agreed. Callis, Fletcher and Ospreay all celebrated. Fletcher and Ospreay left together. Takeshita had a disappointed look on his face.

(1) JACK PERRY vs. LIO RUSH (w/Action Andretti) — TNT Title Match

Jack Perry arrived in his “Scapegoat” truck. Perry began attacking Rush before the match began. Rush responded by catching Perry with a springboard head scissors. The action moved to the floor as Perry took control dumping Rush onto the ring apron. [c]

Rush made a comeback catching Perry with a pair of tope as they returned from break. Rush caught Perry with a Spanish Fly for two. Perry responded by longdarting Rush into the turnbuckle for two. Perry delivered a pair of snap Dragon Suplex. Rush responded by hitting a Poisionrana. Rush went for Rush Hour but Perry was nowhere close. Perry nailed Rush with a pair of knee strikes for the win.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 8:40 retain the TNT Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fine quick paced match as Perry and Rush worked well together. A good bounce back win for Perry after his loss at All Out.)

—Alex Marvez caught up with Jack Perry backstage. Marvez asked Perry about All Out. Perry said people like him have been crucified in this life. He said they are worshiped in the next life. He drove away in his “Scapegoat” truck.

—They showed highlights of “Hangman” Adam Page beating “Swerve” Strickland in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match at All Out.

—Renee interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page backstage. He said would burn 1000 houses of Strickland to ash if he could. He said he would’ve inflicted more pain on Strickland in the cage for what he did to him and his family. He said he meant it. He sent a warning to everyone who got in his way. He said he will find them and hurt them. Hangman approached Dark Order backstage. Evil Uno said he didn’t know who Hangman was. Jeff Jarrett approached Hangman backstage. Jarrett spoke about his family running wrestling for three generations. He said he’s seen people walk down Hangman’s path. He said Hangman will regret putting his hands on his wife. Hangman attacked Jarrett. Security held Hangman back.

—Private Party came out with Komander for the next match against some enhancement talents. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Pac and Marina Shafir appeared attacking everyone ringside. Shafir choked out Komander. Pac grabbed a mic. He said they have been patient. He said this company is broken. He said what happened at All Out was inevitable. He said he’s been lost but not anymore. He said he now has a purpose. He said this company is ours. Moxley’s music played.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fine angle to put over Moxley’s new faction. The promo was more of the same from Pac which we saw from Moxley to start the show.)

—The Learning Tree was arriving at the arena. Chris Jericho said today was a glorious day. He said he was wearing the $7,000 jacket that Orange Cassidy ruined over four years ago. He said he wants his cash. He said he found something interesting in the bag.

(2) RICOCHET vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Ricochet received a nice reaction. Guevara and Ricochet began with a nice counter exchange. Ricochet took control hitting a handstand head scissors. Ricochet caught Guevara with a Fosbury Flop on the floor. They made their way up the entrance ramp. Guevara nailed Ricochet with a superkick. Guevara climbed to the top of the tunnel delivering a flying moonsault onto Ricochet. [c]

Guevara nailed Ricochet with a baseball slide as they returned from break. Guevara nailed Ricochet with a Fosbury Flop on the floor. Ricochet responded by catching Guevara with a backdrop on the floor. Ricochet leaped off the barricade hitting a flying cannonball to the floor. Ricochet connected with a running Shooting Star Press for two. Guevara responded by catching Ricochet with a Canadian Destroyer. Guevara connected with a flying cutter to Ricochet for two. Guevara went for a dive but Ricochet moved. Guevara caught Ricochet rolling with a knee strike. Guevara called for GTH. Ricochet responded by hitting a series of combination kicks. Ricochet delivered the Vertigo for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:55

—The Beast Mortos appeared, rocking Ricochet with a spear. Guevara watched from the floor. Guevara grabbed a chair and chased The Beast Mortos away. Guevara and Sammy shook hands.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fun action packed high flying match. I didn’t mind Ricochet going 50/50 with Guevara who’s a former champion and established talent on AEW. I liked the post-match angle with The Beast Mortos attack. This gives Ricochet something else to do so AEW doesn’t have to rush into a Will Ospreay match right away. A good match and win for Ricochet.)

—They showed highlights of Kris Statlander defeating Willow Nightingale in a Chicago Street Fight at All Out. [c]

—Renee was backstage with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada said defending the AEW Continental Title was the hardest day of his life. He whipped away a fake tear. Don Callis appeared with Konosuke Takeshita. Callis said he didn’t beat Takeshita. Okada said Takeshita will be champion but not the Continental Champion. Okada left. Okada returned calling Callis a b*tch. The crowd popped. Okada and Takeshita had a stare down.

—Darby Allin made his entrance next as he received a strong reaction. Darby said he’s right here. Jon Moxley came out from the crowd with Marina Shafir. Moxley said nothing said changed between him and Darby. Darby told Moxley that’s enough. He said he and Moxley came from nothing. He said he doesn’t take anything for granted. He said AEW gave him everything. He said he looked for a hero. He said Moxley didn’t change for anybody. He spoke about Moxley wrestling on the Independent wrestling scene. He said he met Moxley on the Independent scene. He said he lost the match but gained the confidence that he belongs in the ring. He said he would never do that to Bryan Danielson. He asked Moxley what he wanted.

Moxley spoke about Darby having an AEW World Title match. He said Darby’s World Title match isn’t happening at Grand Slam. He said Darby isn’t ready to be World Champion. He wanted Darby to hand the title shot to him. He wondered if Moxley was drinking again or even dropped on his head. Darby said he sounds like somebody he hates. He told Moxley to do something about it.

Moxley challenged Darby to a match at Grand Slam. He told Darby to put the AEW World Title shot on the line. He said Darby will never be World Champion. He said he always believed in Darby and doesn’t like telling him that. He said he doesn’t have time to explain to Darby. He said Darby has no idea what’s going on. He said he’s going to teach Darby the lesson the hard way. Darby said he accepts. Darby wondered if Moxley wanted to burn AEW to the ground. Darby said he will pull him into the fire. Moxley and Shafir left through the crowd.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I really don’t like when wrestlers just give up opportunities at the World Title. I do get Darby is upset with how Moxley has changed and upset over what he did to Danielson. This needed more to see me agreeing with Darby offering up his title match. I’m interested to see how the match between Darby and Moxley goes at Grand Slam. I would like to see Darby get the win and then challenge Danielson for the AEW World Title at the WrestleDream show.)

—Alex Marvez was backstage with Christopher Daniels. Marvez asked Daniels how this affects Grand Slam. Nigel McGuinness appeared saying he wants to speak to Tony Khan. Daniels said they are in the middle of Dynamite. McGuinness told Daniels that Tony would want to hear this.

—Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz were on commentary. They gave tribute to the lives lost on the 23rd anniversary of September 11th.

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. QUEEN AMINATA — AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Match

The reaction when AEW Women’s’ World Champion Mariah May came out was very light and noticeable, not in a good way. Aminata and May began exchanging pinning combinations and then strikes. Aminata and May slapped each other across the face. May took control pulling Aminata against the ropes. Aminata was draped on the ring apron. May rocked Aminata with a running boot. [c]

May rocked Aminata with a missile dropkick as they returned from break. Aminata blocked a handstand catching May with a rollup for a near fall. Aminata battled back, launching May with a German Suplex. Aminata connected with a running boot for two. May responded by catching Aminata with a hanging DDT for two. Aminata responded by hitting a sloppy powerslam for two. May avoided a dive rocking Aminata with a running dropkick. May nailed Aminata with a running knee strike. May connected with Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 8:30

—Mariah May said she still hasn’t had her championship celebration. She said something and someone was missing. She told Mina Shirakawa to come back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid match for the time given. Aminata has special charisma which stands out during her entrance and matches. Good to see Aminata have a nice showing on Dynamite. The post-match promo from May was nothing special but was needed to give her something to do after winning the title.)

—AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew & Nicholas Jackson were backstage. Matthew spoke about wanting to have the greatest tag team division.He said they were talking about themselves. He said they’re doing the heavy lifting. He said they have been hearing fans complain about wanting to see a new tag team. He said the fans should complain about the teams that can’t beat them. Nick said they booked the tag team Casino Gauntlet. He said the winners will face them at Grand Slam. He said they will be watching live.

(Amin’s Thoughts: If you look inside a dictionary which has pictures. You will see the word stale with a picture of Matthew & Nicholas Jackson current onscreen TV character right there.) [c]

—They showed highlights of Jamie Hayter’s rivalry with Saraya since returning at All In.

(4) THE LEARNING TREE (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Brian Keith) vs. BOULDER & BRONSON & JACKED JAMISON

Jericho slapped Boulder across the ring. Boulder decked Jericho with a right hand. Big Bill rocked Boulder with a running boot. Keith caught Jamison with the Diamond Dust. Jericho placed his foot on Jamison’s chest for the win.

WINNERS: Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Brian Keith in 2:30.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a complete waste of time that was just there to give Jericho and his crew a win on the show.)

—Jericho spoke about his custom jacket after the match. He said he wants his $7,000 dollars. He said he was going to take Orange’s things. He said he found something interesting. He found a picture of Orange and his former Best Friends. He said there aren’t any friends in pro wrestling. He said if you think you have friends. He said you are being used. Big Bill and Brian Keith both gave Jericho a look. He told Orange to forget about his friendship and pay his money. Orange Cassidy appeared on the screen. He said he has the money but not him. He said his boys are bringing the rest of the money. Mark Briscoe was shown driving a Bobcat. Kyle O’Reilly was by his side. They dumped the coins onto Jericho’s car. Jericho threw a fit inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was some lame campy stuff that was neither entertaining nor any good. The Learning Tree stuff continues to suck.) [c]

—Nigel McGuinness was inside the ring. He said he needed to get something off his chest. He spoke about Darby Allin putting his AEW World Title opportunity against Jon Moxley at Grand Slam. He mocked Bryan Danielson getting choked out at All Out. He compared it to Danielson choking Justin Roberts in WWE. I think that happened during the Nexus debut angle on WWE TV. He said the AEW World Champion should compete at Grand Slam. He pulled out a contract. He kept watching Danielson’s success which should have been his. He said Danielson is afraid of the one match everyone wants to see. He said Tony Khan isn’t afraid. He said he will face Bryan Danielson at Grand Slam. This got a big reaction. He said Oasis will play him to the ring. He wondered if Danielson would join him for the Final Countdown. He wondered if we’ve seen the final match of the American Coward?

(Amin’s Thoughts: Nigel McGuinness has been going full heel on commentary calling a Danielson match. Once we saw McGuinness compete at All In. That opened the door to a Danielson and McGuinness match. It’s awesome we are likely going to get that match at Grand Slam. With all that said. I just didn’t like how we got to this match after Darby put up his title match against Moxley for Grand Slam earlier in the show.)

—Hook said he respected Roderick Strong. He spoke about Strong being respected in locker rooms. He said his respect was disturbed when Strong and his buddies jumped him. He spoke about beating Jericho to get back the FTW Title. He challenged Strong to a match.

—AEW World Tag Team Champion Matthew & Nicholas Jackson made their entrance to watch the Casino Gauntlet tag team match.

(5) CASINO GAUNTLET TAG TEAM MATCH — Winners get AEW Tag Team Title at Grand Slam

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were the first team. Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay were the next team. Ospreay caught Wheeler with a head scissors. Ospreay called for the OzCutter but Wheeler blocked. Harwood caught Ospreay with a rebound powerbomb but Fletcher made the save. Fletcher caught Harwood with a Falcon Arrow. Ospreay followed with a leaping moosnault to Harwood for two. Harwood and Wheeler delivered Power & Glory to Ospreay for two. The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent came out next. Vincent caught Fletcher with a leg sweep. Dutch planted Wheeler with a Bossman Slam. Vincent followed with a Swanton Bomb to Wheeler for two. Vincent planted Harwood with a sliding DDT for two. Fletcher caught Dutch with a flying cutter for two. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) were next. Taven rocked Ospreay with a sliding boot for two. [c]

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) were next. Caster caught Taven with a flying crossbody. Caster delivered John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment to Dutch but Harwood made the save. Bowens and Caster both delivered Famasourer to Harwood. MXM (Mace Madden & Mansoor) were next. Madden rocked Bennett and Taven with a double shoulder tackle. Madden and Mansoor delivered a leg drop/side slam combo to Taven. There was a suplex spot between teams which led to a commercial break. [c]

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) were next. Darius planted Taven with a springboard flatliner. Dante and Ospreay had a fun exchange inside the ring. Harwood and Wheeler delivered the Shatter Machine to Bowens but all the other teams made the save. The OutRunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) came out to a great reaction. Floyd and Magnum ran wild on all teams. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) came out. Harwood and Wheeler brawled with GYV on the entrance ramp before they could enter the match.

Floyd delivered a Superplex to Tavn onto the other teams on the floor. Floyd and Magnum delivered a double powerslam combo to Mansoor. Vincent pulled them to the floor. Darius delivered a plancha to the floor. Bennett planted Darius with a Spike Piledriver. Fletcher delivered a Brainbuster to Bennett. Dante caught Fletcher with a Dragon Hurricanrana for two. Dante went for a dive but Fletcher got his knees up. Ospreay rocked Dante with Hidden Blade. Fletcher rolled up Dante for the win.

WINNERS: Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher in 19:55 to earn an AEW World Tag Team Title match at Grand Slam.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another chaotic match like the previous Casino Gauntlet match. This was also the least exciting from all the Casino Gauntlet matches. AEW needs to cool down and take a break from these styles of matches. The specialness is quickly wearing off. The biggest highlight was the crowd’s reaction for The Outrunners. Ospreay and Fletcher should have a good match with The Bucks at Grand Slam. Ospreay and Fletcher just highlight the bigger problem with tag team division. We saw many teams in this Casino Gauntlet match. A team of Fletcher and Ospreay who haven’t tagged together in months, were just thrown together to get a title match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: AEW All Out was a great PPV to watch. They did a good job setting up some big matches for the upcoming Grand Slam show. The overall problem with AEW still remains the same. The company still feels cold and this episode of Dynamite didn’t do anything to change that feeling.

