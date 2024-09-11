AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/11): Keller’s report on Jack Perry vs. Rush for TNT Title, Guevera vs. Ricochet, Moxley appears, Tag Team Gauntlet, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 2,527 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,301. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.



JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by wrestling reporter/analyst Stephanie Chase to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/xfg4esv6h9

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Note: Get primed for Dynamite with Zack Barber’s excellent AEW Feud Tracker article, posted earlier today.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley will appear

Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush – TNT Championship match

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

Sammy Guevara vs. Ricochet

Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/7): Danielson defends against Perry, Swerve vs. Hangman in cage match, Ospreay vs. Pac, Mercedes vs. Shida, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW All Out results: Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a steel cage match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship