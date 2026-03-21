FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody & Brandi’s reality show, Darby vs. Silver, Kenny & Callis, Q.T. Marshall, live callers, emails (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (3-24-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller WAS joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joshua Chambers to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discussed the announcement of a new Cody & Brandi reality show, Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Title, Kenny Omega & Don Callis, Q.T. Marshall getting extended mic time, Lance Archer’s promo about Sting, and much more with live callers and emails.
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