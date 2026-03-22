AEW COLLISION SLAM DUNK SATURDAY RESULTS (3/21): Fletcher defends the TNT title, Death Riders vs. Komander & Dorada, Sisters of Sins vs. The Brawling Birds, LFI in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MARCH 21, 2026 (recorded 3/18)

FRESNO, CALIF. AT SAVE MART CENTER

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,584 tickets distributed and the arena was set up for 3,848.

-The show started with unfamiliar music playing in the arena as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the Slam Dunk Saturday edition of Collision.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER vs. ROBBIE EAGLES – TNT Championship match

The unfamiliar music was revealed to be that of Robbie Eagles as he appeared on the stage with a pair of TMDK team members. Eagles made his way to the ring as the announcers noted that Eagles helped train Fletcher and was accepting an open challenge for the TNT title. Fletcher’s music played and he made his entrance as an inset video showed Robbie Eagles getting the win at the house show in Australia last month. The bell rang to start the match three minutes into the show.

Eagles wringed Fletcher’s arm repeatedly before Fletcher countered it and took Eagles to the mat. Eagles used the rope to flip out of the wristlock and took Fletcher to the mat with an arm drag. Fletcher escaped a hold attempt by pulling Eagles’ hair and then gave him a snap scoop slam.

Eagles came back with a running hurricanrana followed by a spinning heel kick. Eagles hit Fletcher with a series of low kicks and went for another hurricanrana, but Fletcher caught him, lifted him up and brought him down into a backbreaker. Fletcher held on again and planted Eagles on the mat with a swinging side slam as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Eagles came back with a basement dropkick that brought Fletcher down. Eagles delivered a few kicks to the chest and got a running start, but Fletcher caught his boot. Eagles escaped, hit the ropes again, and this time connected with the running kick to the chest. Eagles hit Fletcher with a pair of running knees in the corner.

Eagles went for the running double knees again, but Fletcher caught him and lifted him up for a powerbomb, but Eagles flipped out and caught Fletcher with a sliced bread. Eagles made the cover, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Eagles worked on Fletcher legs before Fletcher kicked out of a figure four attempt. Eagles hopped onto the second rope and hit Fletcher with a low missile dropkick.

Eagles climbed to the top rope, but Fletcher got to his feet and charged him. Eagles leapt over Fletcher but ran into a. spinning Michinoku driver. Fletcher held on to the pin, but Eagles kicked out at a very close two, yielding a “ref you suck” chant from the crowd. Eagles got to his feet and hit Fletcher with a flurry of strikes until Fletcher ducked a roundhouse and hit a half and half suplex.

Fletcher went for the running kick in the corner, but Eagles dodged it, slipped to the apron and swept Fletcher’s legs out from under him. Eagles jumped into the ring and came off the second rope with another dropkick to Fletcher’s legs. Eagles wrapped Fletcher up in an inverted figure four leglock. Fletcher crawled across the mat, feigned a tap, but eventually reached the rope to break the hold.

Fletcher pulled himself to the outside, but Eagles caught him with a flipping dive through the ropes. Eagles rolled Fletcher into the ring and climbed the ropes, but Fletcher met him on the ropes. Fletcher set up for his brainbuster onto the top turnbuckle, but Eagles countered it, and as they returned to the mat, delivered a suplex into the corner.

Eagles returned to the top rope with Fletcher down. Eagles executed a 450 splash directly onto Fletcher’s leg. Eagles went for the figure four again, but Fletcher countered it into a rollup for a two count. Back on their feet, Fletcher went for a brainbuster, but Eagles flipped out of it and planted Fletcher with a reverse hurricanrana.

Eagles hit a combination of kicks and then charged into a lariat from Fletcher. Fletcher lawn darted Eagles into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher followed up with a running kick in the corner and immediately lifted Eagles up and dropped him with the brainbuster. Fletcher made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 12:00

(White’s Take: What’s that? An athletic contest going over ten minutes even though the winner is obvious? Welcome to Collision, folks. One could argue Eagles got in way too much offense on the current TNT champion, but they did a good job of telling the story of trainer and student, as well as Eagles working over Fletcher’s legs before Fletcher simply overpowered him for the win.)

-Moxley was backstage with Pac to address Will Ospreay. Moxley said “the aerial assassin” has some big feelings and threatened to break his neck with his bare hands. Mox said Ospreay is talented and he hopes he’ll stay out of trouble. Pac stepped up and said he doesn’t even know what his problem with him is, as he wasn’t even present when Ospreay got taken out. Pac said he always knew Ospreay was a prick and said he’d be grateful for the opportunity to get his “grubby little mitts” around his neck.

(2) LFI (Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos) vs. DOM KUBRICK & LUCAS RILEY & ALPHA ZO

LFI’s music played and they made their entrance as their opponent were waiting in the ring for their opportunity to get destroyed on television. The bell rang to start the match 19 minutes into the show.

Dralistico dodged a lock up attempt from Riley and hit him with a. series of overhand chops and a running shoulder tackle. Mortos tagged in and chopped Riley in the corner. Rush tagged in and did the same. Rush, Mortos and Dralistico all hit running attacks in the corner followed by a triple dropkick on Riley.

Kubrick ran in but was quickly knocked out of the ring by Rush. Zo followed suit and caught a kick from Dralistico on the apron followed by a headbutt from Rush. Dralistico hit the ropes and took out Zo and Kubrick with a flipping dive to the outside. Rush drilled Riley with the Bull’s Horns in the corner and then dragged his carcass into position so Mortos could land a spinning moonsault onto him. Rush made the pin and picked up the victory.

WINNERS: LFI in 1:00

(White’s Take: In the grand tradition of Collision, LFI gets a win out of nowhere because they’re going to be challenging for the trios titles in the near future.)

LFI celebrated their hard-fought victory as they cut to commercial. [c]

-Lexy was backstage with the women’s champ, Thekla. She mentioned the brutal attack on Toni Storm. Thekla said it was a real tragedy, and her thoughts and prayers go out to her, but she couldn’t stop from laughing. Lexy asked if Thekla had anything to do with it. Thekla said she had everything to do with it. Toni said she wanted her title back, but after witnessing what Thekla did to Statlander, Toni staged the whole thing because she couldn’t compete with Thekla. Thekla went on to say the entire roster should consider faking their own deaths, because the reality is so much worse.

(3) SISTERS OF SIN (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor)

The spooky girls made their spooky entrance. Hayter and Windsor made their entrance with a bit more energy. The bell rang to start the 29 minutes into the show with Hart and Hayter in the ring.

Hayter forced Hart into the ropes, and Hart gave her a slap across the face when the ref broke them up. Hart went for a flying octopus hold, but Hayter spun her through into a backbreaker. Windsor tagged in and knocked Blue off the apron before taking Hart down with a Russian leg sweep with an assisted running kick from Hayter.

Blue charged in bur Hayter caught her with a shoulder block. They stacked Hart and Blue in the corner and gave them double team chops in the corner. The hit simultaneous double axe handles and Windsor went for the pin on Hart, but she kicked out at two. Hart caught Windsor with a jawbreaker and made the tag to Blue.

Blue and Windsor traded chops in the center of the ring until Blue raked Windsor’s eyes. Windsor pulled Blue down by the hair and then hit the ropes, where Hart caught Windsor with a kick across the back. Hart held Windsor in the ropes, allowing Blue to connect with a running high knee. Blue knocked Hayter off of the apron as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Hart hit Hayter with her arms-trapped dropdown double boots to the chest. Hart and Blue went for a double team on Windsor, but she fought back with thrust kicks on Hart, but Blue caught her with a knee lift. Blue hit Hayter with a thrust kick and went for the Code Blue, but Hayter countered it into a backslide. Blue rolled through the backslide and caught Hayter with a second thrust kick.

Blue charged Hayter with a clothesline attempt, but Hayter caught her and delivered the Hatebreaker backbreaker. Windsor tagged in and lifted Blue up for the Hart Attack (or whatever the Birds are calling), but Hart ran interreference and kicked Hayter through the ropes. Blue and Hart hit Windsor with a double gourdbuster into a double thrust kick.

Hayter climbed onto the apron, but Hart and Blue knocked her with a double superkick. Hart followed up with a flipping cannonball onto Hayter at ringside. In the ring, Blue drilled Windsor with a running knee and made the cover, but Windsor kicked out at two. Blue hit the ropes and went for a second knee, but Windsor caught her and delivered a headbutt.

Windsor hit Blue with a clothesline in the corner and lifted her up onto the top turnbuckle. Windsor climbed up for a superplex attempt, but Blue fought her way out of it. Blue stepped into position for a Code Blue from the top rope, but didn’t quite get her legs around Windsor’s arms and delivered a sunset flip powerbomb instead. Blue held on for the pin attempt, but Hayter broke it up at two.

Hart and Blue set up for their doubleteam swinging uranage, but Windsor escape with a mule kick to Hart and a blue thunder bomb on Blue. Windsor made the tag to Hayter who charged in and dropped Hart with a clothesline. Windsor and Hayter squished Hart with a double clothesline. They set up for the Hart Attack again (which the announcers denoted as “Two Birds, One Stone”), and this time is connected. Hayter made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Brawling Birds in 10:00

(White’s Take: Another match presumably building Hayter and Windsor towards a tag title match with Bayne and Kross. The Brawling Birds were the focus here, and they looked good. The Sisters of Sin played their part well and looked good, which is not always a given with those two.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Brody King, who thanked Kenny Omega for coming to his aid. Brody went on to tell Swerve that it’s not over between them, but his hunt for gold continues. He signed off with a single bark. [c]

-They replayed MJF’s post-match promo from Revolution that previously aired on Dynamite, overlayed with highlights from the match.

(4) KOMANDER & MASCARA DORADA vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia w/Marina Shafir)

Komander’s music played and he made his way to the stage. Dorada joined him and they made their way to the ring. Moxley, Pac, and Marina pumped up Claudio and Garcia backstage before they came out through the crowd and to the ring. Claudio continued to wear his CMLL mask, even though he no longer had the title. The bell rang to start the match 47 minutes into the show with Garcia and Komander in the ring.

Garcia shoved Komander to the mat and then wrestled him down to the mat. Komander came back with a kick to the gut. Garcia grabbed Komander’s mask and caught him with a right hand. Garcia delivered a chop in the corner and whipped Komander across the ring, where Komander ran to the top rope, flipped over Garcia and then caught him with a dropkick.

Dorada tagged in he hit Garcia with a low dropkick. Dorada made the cover, but Garcia kicked out immediately and crawled to make the tag to Claudio. Claudio hit a kick to the gut followed by a gutwrench suplex on Dorada. Dorada flipped to the apron and landed a kick. Dorada and Komander delivered simultaneous springboard dropkicks the took Claudio out.

Garcia slid in and Dorada hit him with a thrust kick. Komander dove to the outside onto Claudio, but Claudio hit him in midair with an uppercut. Dorada dove over the ropes onto Claudio, but Claudio caught him in midair, powered him up and slammed Dorada onto the announce desk. Garcia added a running knee that knocked Dorada off of the desk as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Garcia delivered ten-count punches on Komander in the corner. Claudio tagged in and hit a running uppercut in the corner. The crowd chanted for Komander as Claudio locked in a reverse chinlock. Claudio went for a suplex, but Komander slipped out and delivered a few low kicks. Komander dodged Claudio in the corner and hit a kick from the apron. Komander went for a springboard into a hurricanrana, but Claudio caught him and powered him up for a powerbomb. However, Komander slipped out and caught Claudio with a. falling facebuster that left both men down.

Komander crawled for his corner, but Claudio grabbed him by the leg. Komander escaped with a kick and a jumping DDT. Komander finally got the hot tag to Dorada as Garcia tagged in. Dorada flew inf rom the top rope and took Garcia down with a spinning armdrag. Dorada followed up with a running headscissor the tossed Garcia out of the ring.

Dorada and Komander both climbed to the top rope on adjacent sides. The both walked the rope toward each other, met in the center and performed a double moonsault from the top rope onto Claudio and Garcia at ringside. Back in the ring, Dorada went for a moonsault from the top rope onto Garcia, but Garcia rolled out of the way. Dorada landed on his feet hit Garcia with a crucifix bomb flipped over into a facbuster. Doirada made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two.

Komander tagged in and Dorada slammed Garcia to the mat followed by a standing moonsault from Komander. Komander hooked the leg, but only got two before Claudio broke it up with a stomp. Claudio stomped away at Komander as Garcia crawled back to his corner. Claudio took a break from stomping Komander to walk to his corner to get the tag from Garcia.

Garcia caught Komander with a sunset flip, but instead of holding on for the pin, pushed him back up where a waiting Claudio blasted him with a European uppercut. Claudio made the cover, but Doarada broke up the pin. Garcia and Dorada fought out to ringside as Claudio hit Komander with an overhand chop.

Claudio went for a second overhand chop, but Komander blocked it, took Claudio’s hand and ran onto the top rope. Garcia charged from the apron to knock him off, but Komander jumped over his lariat attempt and Garcia hit the ringpost and crashed to ringside. Dorada hit the ropes and dove between Komander and Claudio, through the ropes and hit Garcia at ringside. Komander jumped from the top rope into a hurricanrana on Claudio, rolling him through into a pin for a two count.

Komander went for a. springboard moonsault press, but Claudio plucked him out of the air and spun him into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Claudio followed up with a giant swing with four rotations before pulling Komander into position for the Neutralizer. Claudio executed the Neutralizer and made the cover for the win as Garcia held Dorada back as ringside.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 13:00

(White’s Take: A fine tag team main event with a likely winner. Story wise, this match seemed to have more to do with the Death Riders’ involvement in CMLL than anything else. However, it provided a platform for Komander and Mascara Dorada to perform a number of awe-inspiring moves and spots while keeping the Death Riders strong in victory.)

Garcia continued to choke Dorada at ringside, finally letting go to celebrate with Claudio and Marina in the ring as they show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This sure felt like about half an episode of Collision. Some good promos, but not much in the way of actual storyline advancement. Saturday Night Slam, not unlike a regular Collision, was a collection of quality matches with outcomes that seek to provide context to future, more important matches. As an aside, the one-hour format makes for an easy, breezy watch.