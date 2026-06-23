FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Heydorn on pros and cons of KOTR and QOTR outcomes, AEW Forbidden Door, NXT GAB, Heyman’s quotes on Lesnar’s retirement moment, TKO’s rep, Unreal, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

FREE PORTION (over 100 minutes)

A response to an email about the pros and cons of each of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finalists winning the tournament, with an extended discussion Oba Femi showing he could be the next centerpiece act that defines an era, but is WWE prepared for him?

A preview of AEW Dynamite which has a sneaky line-up in terms of providing a backdrop to promote the Forbidden Door matches

Thoughts on this mega-weekend of four big PPV and PLE cards on national TV

A look at NXT Great American Bash

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW (nearly 30 minutes)

Paul Heyman’s quotes about his WrestleMania scene with Brock Lesnar and what his answer doesn’t address or deny

An email about Roman Reigns being handed his World Title belt every time he arrives and why WWE does that and whether Roman comes across poorly as a result

Why didn’t WWE feature a clip of Paul Levesque and Roman Reigns at the White House UFC event?

The reputation of TKO after some missteps earlier this year

Club WWE and the chance for fans to get their names on the canvas – is it too transparently a money grab by TKO?

Thoughts on the next season of WWE Unreal focused on John Cena’s retirement tour

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