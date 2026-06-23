VIP PODCAST 6/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Should AEW retire the Forbidden Door? What did we learn from Heyman’s interview? Who will win QOTR and KOTR? Is TNA Slammiversary delivering? More (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

What stood out in Paul Heyman’s media interview that came out this week including his framing of the Brock Lesnar moment at WrestleMania 42, Cesaro-Lesnar, Vince McMahon, more

Predictions on the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finals plus a quick overview of the rest of the WWE Night of Champions line-up

A preview of TNA Slammiversary and thoughts on how TNA is replenishing its roster with a limited budget compared to AEW and WWE

A preview of AEW Forbidden Door, what matches Rich is most looking forward to, and whether the concept is still relevant or if Tony Khan should retire the format and PPV name

Some NBA talk including whether the New York Knicks should be nervous about change in the Eastern Conference

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