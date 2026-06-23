NXT TV RESULTS (6/23): Wells’s live report on Double Contract Signing, Shugars-Lennox face to face, Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 23, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

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-Tony D’Angelo got in Robert Stone’s face and wanted to know if Naraku had signed the contract yet. Stone said not yet, but the double contract signing is later tonight. He told Tony to “stay in line” ahead of the Great American Bash. Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke passed by Tony D and Tony said he’s heard great things about him, and he wished him well. In his flamboyant way, Rourke said “Right back atcha.”

-Rourke made his entrance and Vic introduced his broadcast partner for the evening, Wade Barrett. They still haven’t actually named Booker T during these absences. As Tristan Angels made his entrance, Vic wondered aloud if tonight would be better than today was for Britian, given the result in the World Cup match. Barrett told him to pipe down.

(1) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. TRISTAN ANGELS – EVOLVE Championship match

Vic mentioned that this is Rourke’s sixth defense, but he didn’t mention that Angels is one of the guys he’s already successfully defended against. He said the winner will defend against Max Abrams tomorrow on EVOLVE’s Succession III event.

Rourke took the early advantage and hit a big boot and a missile dropkick for two. Angels reversed a move and stomped Rourke a few times, then worked his back. The lights went red and there was laughter, clearly from Shiloh Hill, and just as quickly, the lights went normal again. Angels took out Rourke on the outside of the ring and preened with his ill-gotten “Mr. NXT” sash as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Angels worked an armbar, grounding Rourke. Angels brought Rourke to his feet and had control until Rourke yanked him down into the turnbuckle. Rourke strung together a lariat and a few slams, then a fallaway slam. Rourke fired up and threw a European uppercut in the corner. Back body-drop by Rourke. Rourke took control fully but distracted himself with the sash that Angels stole, and Angels knocked him from the top. Angels went out for a moment and he was yanked briefly under the ring, certainly from Hill again, and he emerged out of sorts. Back inside, Rourke hit a pump kick and the Molly-Go-Round to finish.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 9:01.

(Wells’s Analysis: The better match between the two was on Evolve TV a month or so ago, and this one was more of an angle to get Angels to the feud with Hill. Most NXT viewers won’t know who Max Abrams is, but he’s unabashedly heel, so there was no chance of Angels winning and defending against him at Succession)

-Tony D, Naraku and Robert Stone met out in the parking lot. Stone tried to take the contract from Naraku, but Naraku said he wanted to hand it to D himself. When Tony opened the folder, a flash went off in his face and he sold pain, falling to the ground. Naraku laughed and Stone asked what the hell he’d done. [c]

-An ambulance showed up to take Tony D to the hospital. His face was covered with a towel and he complained he’d been burned. Stone confirmed that a doctor would be ready and he sent them off.

-Saquon Shugars-Dion Lennox face to face. Lennox asked Shugars if he wanted to talk or to attack him like he did the others in DarkState. Shugars said he just had to make sure it was he vs. the head of the snake at Great American Bash. Shugars said he searched himself to see if he let Lennox down, but he realized Lennox was the problem because he was acting like the leader when they didn’t need one. Shugars said that he’s a wrestler, and Lennox is just another pretender trying to take his spot. Lennox said he was always supposed to be the leader, and they weren’t even going to add Shugars. Shugars said he loved them all, but he was the glue that held them together. He said James and Griffin couldn’t tie their shoes or wipe their asses without him. He said Lennox couldn’t show up against him, and he’s up next, and Lennox is up never. Lennox laughed it off and said everything people love about Saquon is fake. He said he knows him: the insecurity and the self-doubt. He said Shugars would disappear when it was almost go time and they’d have to wonder if he’d show up. He said Shugars was a distraction that they had to babysit, and getting rid of him was a correction, not a mistake. He said Shugars is still the same self-conscious goofy that he’s always been. He said he’d expose him at GAB. He said his name is already signed on his death warrant, and on Sunday, he stamps it. DarkState’s music played and Lennox walked out. Shugars looked like he was fighting an internal battle.

-Hank & Tank were talking with comedian Matt Matthews about their upcoming match, and Matthews was excited, though possibly worried, about going out there. For whatever reason, all of Vanity Project were well in the background, talking among each other. [c]