VIP AUDIO 6/23 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-28-2008): Keller & Mitchell discuss CNN panel talk with McMahon, Cena, Jericho, cutting through b.s., plus special Raw for Ric Flair (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 28, 2008 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Vince McMahon, John Cena, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Big Show, and Floyd Mayweather on CNN’s Larry King Live on Wednesday night. They cut through the b.s. and spin and point out how to read between the lines on what they said (and didn’t say) and the wording they used, with an overall A-grade for the job they did from a public image perspective.

A look at how special Monday’s Raw was for Ric Flair and his long-time fans with a rundown of what worked so well and why.

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