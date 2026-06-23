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FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-21-2021) Keller & Wells react to Money in the Bank qualifier matches, Lashley vs. Xavier in HIAC, Eva & Doudrop (141 min.)

June 23, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-21-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the decision to give away another Hell in a Cell match with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, plus novel match-ups for Money in the Bank qualifiers, where Alexa Bliss’s character is going, and much more.

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