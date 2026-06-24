AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/17): Viewership and key demo rating data, 2026 full viewership data, comparison to prior years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday night’s (6/17) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 665,000 viewers. The latest ten week average was 630,000. The ten weeks before that was 673,000. The average through 24 weeks so far in 2026 is 634,000, compared to 623,000 average through 24 weeks last year. The following are the viewership numbers.

6/10: 542,000

6/3: 638,000

5/27: 704,000

5/20: 613,000

5/13: 585,000

5/6: 590,000

4/29: 596,000

4/22: 617,000

4/15: 746,000

4/8: 664,00o

4/1: 730,000

3/25: 765,000

3/18: 730,000

3/11: 619,000

3/4: 650,000

2/25: 633,o00

2/18: 692,000

2/11: 604,000

2/4: 654,000

1/28: 653,000

1/21: 498,000

1/14: 526,000

1/7: 516,000

(*Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available. Also, Nielsen Media Research changed their methodology for their ratings estimates in the fall of 2025 and then again at the end of January 2026, so comparing current data to data before that can misrepresent viewership trends.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.12 rating, compared to 0.08 and 0.11 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.11.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.24.

The announced matches and segments were…

MJF and Mark Briscoe pick teams for Forbidden Door Steel Cage match

Team MJF vs. Team Briscoe 12-Man Tag match

Hazuki vs. Mercedes Moné – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal match

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

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