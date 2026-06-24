AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/24): Keller’s report on final Forbidden Door build including Ospreay vs. ELP, Perry vs. SZJ, Bucks v s. TMDK, Swerve vs. Garcia

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 24, 2026

RIO RANCHO , N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,102 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,609. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Jerud Buhagiar to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/i8titpc7cf

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Mistico & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) – Trios match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet – AEW International Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay vs. ELP

“Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Mikey Nicholls)

Team DCMJF to speak

Team Briscoe to speak