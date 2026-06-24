VIP PODCAST 6/24 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Night of Champions Preview, plus Heyman’s most recent interview, ideal Summerslam card, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: It’s a major preview edition of The Nicky’s Club as Nick Barbati gets you ready for this weekend’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Is WWE ready to fast-track Oba Femi into the main event scene? Will Sami Zayn finally capture the biggest prize of his career? Nick breaks down the entire card, the key storylines, and the outcomes that could reshape WWE heading into the summer.

Plus, Nick reacts to Paul Heyman’s most recent interview and what it reveals about WWE’s current direction. Looking ahead, he also begins building his ideal Summerslam card, exploring the matches and moments he’d most like to see when WWE heads to its biggest event of the summer.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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