VIP AUDIO 6/24 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-29-2008): Keller & Mitchell react to Eddie Guerrero and Gordon Solie added to WWE Hall of Fame, why didn’t Curt Hennig ever win WWE Title, Cyndi Laper, Verne Gagne or Stu Hart? (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 29, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Reaction to the final two WWE Hall of Fame entrants in that year’s WWE Class of 2008 – Eddie Graham and Gordon Solie.
MAILBAG
- Why Curt Hennig never had a WWF World Title run
- Why Dave Wolf and Cyndi Lauper haven’t been back on a WrestleMania?
- Who was a better trainer – Verne Gagne or Stu Hart?
- And more!
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