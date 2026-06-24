AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2026

Where: RIO RANCHO, N.M. AT RIO RANCHO EVENTS CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,102 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,609. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Mistico & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) – Trios match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet – AEW International Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay vs. ELP

“Jungle” Jack Perry vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet – TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying match

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Mikey Nicholls)

Team DCMJF to speak

Team Briscoe to speak

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/17): Keller’s report on MJF and Mark Briscoe pick teams, Hazuki vs. Mercedes in Owen Tournament match, Ospreay and Swerve face to face

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW announces partnership with “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience”