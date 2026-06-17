AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/17): Keller’s report on MJF and Mark Briscoe pick teams, Hazuki vs. Mercedes in Owen Tournament match, Ospreay and Swerve face to face

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 17, 2026

SUGAR LAND , TEX. AT SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,921 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,540. The arena has a capacity of 6,400 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Taylor Halley to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/xa5ckkg7nv

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF and Mark Briscoe pick teams for Forbidden Door Steel Cage match

Hazuki vs. Mercedes Moné – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal match

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face