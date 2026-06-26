FREE PODCAST 6/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Orton as top star on Smackdown, Tough Enough, Alex Riley, Zack Ryder, Raw analysis, TNA Impact, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 16, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers indifference to WWE Raw on Monday, WWE Capitol Punishment, when WWE will be forced to change the PPV schedule, Impact tonight, old names from WCW Saturday Night, Tough Enough Andy and his future on TV or in FCW, whether Alex Riley is ready for a PPV singles match, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Zack Ryder’s following and how WWE handled it this week, Randy Orton as #1 on Smackdown, what WWE would do without Orton, how to make those mid-card stars ready for the fall, and much more.

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