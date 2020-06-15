SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Brian Elliott after his epic three-hour appearance on Will Cooling’s British Wrestling Report here at PWTorch VIP. After tackling Alan’s follow-up questions from that show, the former editor of Fighting Spirit Magazine chats about a couple of great bouts selected for this week’s quarantine viewing. We look at the parallels of two awesome All Japan tags from 1991 and 2015, venture to Ybor City for one of EVOLVE’s greatest matches, and make a rare stop in Wales for some RESLO action between Johnny Saint and Kung Fu! Check it out!

