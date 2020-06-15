VIP AUDIO 6/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC Fight Night including Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, preview upcoming card headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, more (61 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo and other fights from the most recent UFC Fight Night. They preview the upcoming card headlined by Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov. The guys discuss the plethora of title fights that the UFC booked in recent days. The show closes with Robert giving his take on the polarizing wrestling match between Randy Orton and Edge.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO