VIP AUDIO 6/14 – WKH – WWE Backlash Review & Mailbag: Expansive analysis of goals and execution of “enhanced” Orton-Edge presentation, plus full results and looking at WWE’s rationale for finishes (49 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an expansive analysis of the goals and execution of “enhanced” Orton-Edge presentation, viewer poll responses so far, plus full results of all matches with a look at WWE’s likely rationalization for each of their finishes and whether they can be defended and justified.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO