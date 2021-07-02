SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/2 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A thunderous alternative – Analyzing the artistry of the WWE ThunderDome (50 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 49:51 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The WWE ThunderDome. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the artistic success and failures of the WWE ThunderDome, ultimately answering the question of “did it work?” Specific discussion points include execution and production of the environment itself, its true role for WWE, the winning acts inside it including analysis of Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre, how wrestlers artistically used the environment to their advantage, challenges that ThunderDome posed, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO