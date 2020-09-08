9/8 NXT ON USA PRIMER: “Super Tuesday II” edition headlined with Cole vs. Balor for vacant NXT Title, Mercedes Martinez vs. Ripley, Reed vs. Theory, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A historic Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match wasn’t enough for Adam Cole and Finn Balor as they will face off tonight on a special Super Tuesday episode to crown a new NXT Champion. Plus, that’s not all as the rivalry between Mercedes Martinez and Rhea Ripley have reached a boiling point as they will clash in a Steel Cage Match. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Let’s now take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Finn Bálor and Adam Cole to collide at NXT Super Tuesday II for NXT Championship

Rhea Ripley to face off with Mercedes Martinez inside a Steel Cage at NXT Super Tuesday II

Bronson Reed to battle Austin Theory on NXT Super Tuesday II

Killian Dain to go one-on-one with Roderick Strong at NXT Super Tuesday II

Finn Balor and Adam Cole to collide on NXT Super Tuesday II for the NXT Championship

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough as Adam Cole will face Finn Balor tonight to crown a new NXT Champion. Balor looked to have the NXT Title in his grasp last week but Cole hit the Last Shot to tie Balor at the buzzer. Following the tie, William Regal announced Balor will face Cole to crown a new NXT Champion. It’s only fitting that Balor and Cole met as these two wrestlers hold the record for the two longest reigns as NXT Champion. The question is who will prevail and become a two time NXT Champion?

At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II. pic.twitter.com/NGHESRA2lI — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 6, 2020

Oh my goodness I just thought about next week’s finish. Undisputed Era helps Finn Balor win the #WWENXT Championship. This leads to Adam Cole’s babyface turn — Amin Ajani (@AminAjani) September 2, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a tremendous match as both Balor and Cole are terrific wrestlers. Let me say, I didn’t mind the finish to Fatal Four-Way Iron Man Match as they found a clever way to build anticipation for a huge title match for this week’s show. Balor was my pick to win last week and I still think he will win the title. My scenario is the Undisputed Era helps Balor win the NXT Title which leads to Adam Cole’s babyface turn.)

Rhea Ripley to face off with Mercedes Martinez inside a Steel Cage at NXT Super Tuesday II

The Robert Stone Brand and especially Mercedes Martinez have been a thorn in Rhea Ripley’s side, costing her a number one contender’s match for the NXT Women’s Title and a tag team match two week’s ago on NXT. Well, Ripley has had enough with the Robert Stone Brand as she faces Martinez in a Steel Cage Match on tonight’s Super Tuesday episode of NXT. The question is can Ripley defeat Martinez in a Steel Cage Cage and put her issues with the Robert Stone Brand away?

The biggest main event in #nxt history can only be brought to you by ONE MAN… That man is… #SuitManStone …Who ya got for the Battle of the Badasses tomorrow night on #nxtsupertuesday ??? pic.twitter.com/HaskbEHcGE — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) September 7, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: The problem with Cage Matches is that we still see outside interference and distractions despite the stipulation which is how this match could play out. This is a match where a strong finish would help to lead to either Martinez or Ripley possibly challenging my favourite Io Shirai to an NXT Women’s Championship Match.)

Bronson Reed to battle Austin Theory on NXT Super Tuesday II

Ever since returning to NXT, Austin Theory has been causing Bronson Reed problems from interrupting his backstage interview to costing him a match last week against Timothy Thatcher. Well, Reed has had enough and will look to teach Theory a lesson when they face off tonight on NXT. The question is Theory makes the best of his return to NXT or has he made a mistake in crossing Reed’s path?

Tomorrow night I bring the pain, as always. Pretty boy ain't ready.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VZW1A5K2o6 — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 8, 2020

Matches with your good friends are always fun😂 @bronsonreedwwe https://t.co/kcOiaKzqRi — Austin Theory (@austintheory1) September 5, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be another good match on the show which should be interesting to watch as Theory just returned back to NXT and a win would put him back on track. On the other hand, Reed has been heavily showcased and put on a great showing at Takeover: XXX, so it will be interesting to see who gets the win.)

Killian Dain to go one-on-one with Roderick Strong at NXT Super Tuesday II

During the past month both Drake Maverick and Killian Dain have found themselves on the wrong side of the Undisputed Era’s attack. Undisputed Era looked to attack Maverick more after Kyle O’Reilly won but it was Dain who came to the rescue. Dain’s friendship didn’t last long as he attacked Maverick as well. Well, Dain will look for more when he faces Roderick Strong tonight on a Super Tuesday edition of NXT.

Theres no one i love hitting more than @roderickstrong https://t.co/QebH0nx5gj — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) September 7, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Strong is a very solid wrestler who always has good matches. Dain is also a good wrestler but hasn’t much of a role on the show. With Balor and Cole scheduled to open the show, it will be interesting to see how this plays out as it feels like Undisputed Era could be freshened up or going in a new different direction.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott picked up another win against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar when he and Breezango defeated Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Timothy Thatcher looks to move closer to earning an NXT North American Championship Match after defeating Bronson Reed with an assist from Austin Theory.

Overall Thoughts

With this being a special edition of NXT, I would expect this to be a newsworthy show to build matches and programs. With the NXT Championship match opening the show, it will be interesting to see if my angle plays out with Balor winning the NXT Title and this leads to Cole’s babyface turn. Overall, this should be a very good show filled with some solid wrestling matches and I would expect to see some angles play out.

