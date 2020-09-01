1/9 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Super Tuesday special with fatal four-way ironman match for the NXT Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– An “in memory” graphic for “Bullet” Bob Armstrong was shown, prior to the WWE signature sequence.

– The show opened with a video package recapping Karrion Kross relinquishing the NXT Championship last week. The package included backstage footage of Kross being medically assessed after NXT Takeover XXX. Highlight’s of last week’s episode were shown, with clips of the competitors in the fatal-four way ironman match interspersed with William Regal’s announcement of the match.

– Vic Joseph welcomed viewers to NXT and said tonight had a “big fight feel”

(1) LEGADO DEL FANTASMA vs. BREEZANGO & ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT IN A STREET FIGHT

Wilde flew out of the ring before the bell rang, taking out the face team. All six men brawled outside of the ring and pulled out weapons including a table and ladder. The action made its way to the ring with Scott and Mendoza. The other wrestlers continued to brawl outside. Scott dropkicked Mendoza into a chair that was propped in the corner. Brezze and Wilde fought their way into the ring and Breeze hit a modified codebreaker. Fandango put a ladder over his head and took out the heels with the classic helicopter spin spot. Mendoza took down Fandango but Breeze snuck up behind Mendoza and catapulted Fandango into Mendoza for a very creative low-blow. Scott hit a high knee on Escobar and Fandango pulled a fire extinguisher from under the ring. Tyler Breeze used the fire extinguisher on all three members of Legado Del Fantasma as the show went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Fandango was laid out on top of a smashed table. Scott hit a paydirt on Mendoza, who fled to ringside. Scott followed him and gave Mendoza a stomp. Escobar shoved Scott from behind and sent Scott to the floor. Escobar landed a suicide dive on Scott. Legado Del Fantasma taunted the faces until Imperium ambushed Tyler Breeze. Wilde and Mendoza teamed up with Imperium and continued to beatdown Breeze. Fandango and Scott appeared on top of a forklift that was at ringside and took out everyone in the ring with stereo dives. Breezango took out Imperium, Wilde and Mendoza at ringside and Scott hit a JML Driver on Escobar for the victory.

WINNERS: Breezango & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at 11:48.

– Beth Pheonix hyped the main event as Johnny Gargano was shown pacing backstage. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This was a hectic match, so much so that it was hard to keep up with the play-by-play. It was entertaining though, and the wrestlers didn’t get too cute with the weapons. Escobar continues to impress, even if he is being presented as more of a cowardly heel of late. It seems that we are heading to a three-way title match at some point.)

– A video package on the Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae feud aired. They individually recapped their tensions to date and both said they wanted to work things out.

(2) CANDICE LERAE vs. KACY CATANZARO (w/ Kayden Carter)

Catanzaro tried for a rollup pin early in the match, but LeRae came back with a back elbow strike. LeRae rolled up Catanzaro but only got a two-count herself. LeRae took Catanzaro down with a snapmare. LeRae hit a blockbuster for a near-fall. Catanzaro mounted a comeback with a series of chops. However, LeRae regained control with a draping neckbreaker and hit a curb-stomp for the pinfall.

Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro via pinfall in 3:00.

– After the match, LeRae grabbed a microphone and continued her message from the pre-match video. LeRae invited Nox to dinner at her home so they could resolve their differences.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: I’m hoping this on-location shoot will result in more character development for Nox. She has been a little bit weak on the mic throughout this feud, so perhaps being in a staged environment with Candice LeRae will be a chance to see more from Nox. I like seeing Kacy Catanzaro getting more opportunity to improve on TV, in front of a crowd – albeit the stomping wrestlers. Speaking of the crowd, they were very vocal during LeRae’s promo.)