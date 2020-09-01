9/1 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Gargano vs. Ciampa vs. Balor vs. Cole in an Ironman Four-Way for the NXT Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020, 8PM EST

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL LIVE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Nate Lindberg & Tom Stoup to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of last week aired, padded by hype for this week’s main event.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT & BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Santos Escobar & Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde) – Six-Man Street Fight

Up on the perch, Joseph and Barrett promoted the night’s main matches. Beth is on commentary as well, but as with last week, she must be social distancing from them.

The faces charged and the match got going on the outside. There are no legal men and no rules, so this will be largely impossible to recap. A table was set up outside on the entrance side, a trash can and some chairs made it into the ring (although none of the competitors did) and a ladder was laying next to the ramp. The heels took the early advantage. Swerve and Mendoza hit the ring, and Swerve reversed an Irish whip to put Mendoza into a chair. The two bailed to make way for a Breeze-Wilde backstabber on the inside, and they headed outside as well. Fandango and Wilde hit the ring and Fandango twirled with the ladder to take Wilde out. Mendoza hit the ring and was taken out as well. Breezango teamed up on Mendoza in the ring and Swerve got involved as well. Swerve and Escobar paired off in the ring and Swerve hit a running kneelift. Fandango handed Breeze a fire extinguisher and he used it on all of Legado del Fantasma heading to a commercial.

Fandango was laying on a broken table upon return; they apparently did the spot just before the return. In the ring, Swerve fought off Mendoza and Escobar. He hit a flatliner on Mendoza, and then hit the apron to dump him. Escobar hit a running knee to lay out Swerve, then hit a wonderful tope and laughed at his handiwork while he lounged on the barricade. The Legado cronies mocked Breeze at the foot of the ramp and double-teamed him. Out of nowhere, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel jumped Breeze. After a tense moment with Legado, they all put boots to Breeze and Legado asked Imperium to put Breeze in the ring. They did, but Swerve and Fandango were up on a forklift and took out all five men with sentons. The ring was cleared of heels, and Breezango, from the two ramp-side turnbuckles, hit splashes on both. In the ring, Swerve hit his finisher on Escobar for the win.

WINNERS: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Breezango at 11:48.

(Wells’s Analysis: On PWT Talks NXT last week, we all seemed to agree that Escobar would finish Swerve to end that particular feud, but thankfully, we’ll get another match. Meanwhile, the tag picture remained a murky three-team affair. Fun garbage action, if you’re into street fights)

-Remember adorable “Superman” Jimmy from the Connor’s Cure commercials in 2017? He returned (in a commercial) to say he’s still fighting and doing well to promote Connor’s Cure. Beth promoted it further.

-Tegan Nox talked about her old friend, who became family, Candice LeRae. She said it meant more than anything in the business, but a lot can happen in six months. She’s not the same Candice who took her to surgery and met her nieces. Tegan said she wasn’t ready to exist in a world where she and Candice aren’t friends, but she’ll do whatever it takes to fix it.

(Wells’s Analysis: This showed us more of Tegan’s personality than any segment to date. Tegan’s been damaged by having no real character development, but much better late than never)

(2) KACY CATANZARO (w/Kayden Carter) vs. CANDICE LERAE

Candice looked unenthused, as she continues down the emo route. Quick shove and takedown by LeRae. Armdrag by Kacy. Headscissor takedown by Kacy, but she got hung up in the ropes and Candice hit a rope-assisted neckbreaker, then dropkicked Kacy from the ring. Kayden checked on Kacy as the ref counted. Candice slipped out and warned Kayden off, then tossed Kacy inside. Rollup by Kacy got two. Big elbow smash by Candice got two. In the corner, Candice hit a hip attack and rolled up Kacy for two.

Irish whip by Candice, who charged into nothing but knees. Kacy threw kicks and forearms in the corner. Miz corner clothesline by Kacy and a cover for two. Candice wrenched back Kacy’s arms and stomped her hard into the mat, then covered for three. After the match, Candice took a long look at Kayden Carter, suggesting she’s next.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 2:59.

Candice grabbed the stick after the match. She said after seeing the Tegan segment and seeing Kacy & Kayden out here, it’s a little distracting, because it reminds her of the friendship she used to have with Tegan. She tried to hush the relentless booing crowd. She said she wanted to hash it out, so Tegan should swing by her house. Dinner’s on her.

(Wells’s Analysis: Kacy looks a little less rehearsed with every outing. The setup to the headscissor takedown was a little slow and contrived, but the rest looked good. Candice is great in this faux-friendly schtick leading up to a beatdown or, stronger yet, an emotional humiliation at her house)

-Backstage, Rhea Ripley got into the camera’s face and said to Mercedes Martinez she’s sick of her and the Robert Stone Brand sticking their noses in her business. She wants a fight, but not in a regular match – in a steel cage match.

(3) BRONSON REED vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER

Reed entered first to his newer, more intense music. Should be an interesting clash of styles here. Thatcher quickly strode to the ring with his usual scowl.

Collar and elbow. Thatcher grabbed an arm but Reed snuck behind and threw down Thatcher. Reset. Headlock by Reed, but Thatcher escaped and hooked an arm. The two reached the ropes. Clean break by Reed but a European uppercut that showed a lot of light met him. Reed took down Thatcher and threw a few shots as he got to his feet. Short shot exchange was won by Reed, and Thatcher stayed on the ground and kicked at Reed, trying something new, but Reed jumped forward with a senton to a good reaction. Fireman’s carry by Reed, escape, big lariat by Reed. Reed put Thatcher in the corner with a headbutt. Irish whip was blocked and Thatcher wrenched Reed to the mat by his arm and covered for two.

Thatcher hooked an arm again and threw a knee in Reed’s back. Reed fought to his feetand Thatcher threw shots. Reed returned fire and put Thatcher down with a forearm. The ref tried to keep Reed from Thatcher near the ropes, but Reed shoved him away and hit a senton. Thatcher bailed and Reed hit a tope, saved by a camera angle as Thatcher backed up too far. Thatcher headed back into the ring and as the ref took a look at him, Theory hit a quick cutter and tossed Reed back in. Thatcher hit a Fujiwara armbar, and Reed fought it off for a moment, but Thatcher slapped it back on and Reed was forced to tap.

WINNER: Timothy Thatcher at 4:46.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was an okay enough way to get out of a clean finish for either man, though they should be careful with the rising star Reed if they have any plans to move him up further. It’s particularly important given the near-total lack of uppercard babyfaces in NXT. Good story in the match despite a couple of hiccups)

-The Ironman match is up next.

-Mercedes Martinez looked into the camera and agreed to a steel cage match with Rhea Ripley next week.

(4) FINN BALOR vs. ADAM COLE vs. JOHNNY GARGANO vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA – One hour Ironman four-way for the vacant NXT Championship)

Gargano was introduced first to boos as Beth put over the main event. Cole was next and got a mixed reaction as Undisputed Era continues to be produced somewhat inconsistently. As he walked around the ring, Gargano followed him from inside. Cole hit the “boom” moment as Gargano backed to a corner, not taking his eyes off Cole. Barrett said Cole was his pick. Finn was third to a mostly-positive reaction from the PC crowd (not sure why they wouldn’t go all the way babyface, since there aren’t really any others). Like the others, he got a full, long entrance. Ciampa rounded out the field and Vic said “The psycho is back.” A tale-of-the-tape bit for Ciampa listed his career highlight as “Victorious War Games Captain.” Okay. The show went to commercial at four to the hour, so extra time is unlikely for anyone who was predicting it.