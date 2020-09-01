9/1 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Super Tuesday 60 minute four-way main event with Gargano vs. Cole vs. Balor vs. Ciampa, plus Thatcher vs. Reed, Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Swerve

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On a special Super Tuesday episode of NXT, history will be made as Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will compete in a Fatal-4-Way Iron Man Match as one of these four wrestlers will look to become a 2x NXT Champion. Plus, newly won NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze & Fandango will team with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott as they will face NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza in a Street Fight. It’s a can’t miss episode of NXT which airs tonight on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano to battle for NXT Championship in Four-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match

Breezango & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to meet Legado del Fantasma in a Six Man Street Fight

Bronson Reed takes on Timothy Thatcher

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano to battle for NXT Championship in 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match

For the first time ever Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa will compete in a Fatal-4-Way Iron Man Match to crown a new NXT Champion. Balor won his first NXT Title when he defeated Kevin Owens during a WWE Network special Beast from the East in Tokyo, Japan. Balor held the NXT Title for 292 days before losing it to Samoa Joe. Balor will look to win championship gold for the first time since returning back to NXT. After having a historic 403 day run as NXT Champion, Cole will look to become a 2x NXT Champion. Johnny Gargano became the first Triple Crown Champion and will now look to become a 2x NXT Champion. Tommaso Ciampa will look to regain Goldie back in his possession after having to relinquish the NXT Title due to a neck injury. The question is which of these four wrestlers will become a 2x NXT Champion?

NXT SUPER TUESDAY pic.twitter.com/VFGTfFoPgu — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 31, 2020

This is not just the biggest match of my career, it’s the biggest match in @WWENXT history. 4 of the best fighting for the greatest prize in WWE. Time to get my title back. #AdamColeBayBay #SuperTuesday https://t.co/3HIQYWUpE9 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 1, 2020

After everything I went through to get that title.. only having it for 57 days is freaking embarrassing. Of course those other 3 guys want to be NXT Champion again but that's the exact reason I NEED to be NXT Champion again. It's time for the title reign that I deserve. pic.twitter.com/h6ZuZW6a3k — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 31, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I like the wrestlers announced for the match as they are all former NXT Champions. I also like the Iron Man Match stipulation as it adds more stakes to the title match .The match should be excellent and would like to see it have either no commercial breaks (Which would be hard on TV) or have limited breaks like the NXT Great American Bash specials. Ciampa looked great in his return so he could be the game changer. Cole just had an historic NXT Championship run so I don’t think he will win but wouldn’t mind seeing it happen if it leads to him turning babyface. Gargano has clicked since turning heel but don’t think this is the match for him to win the title. Balor’s NXT run has been very good being presented as a top star and having great matches. However, something seems to be missing and that’s not seeing him as champion on the brand. Winning the NXT Title will put Balor back on track presenting him as the brand’s top star in the men’s division.)

Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to meet Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Street Fight

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tyler Breeze & Fandango will look to take their rivalry with Legado del Fantasma to the next level when they face Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in a Street Fight. Scott looked to have the NXT Cruiserweight Title in his grasp last week but had to fight off interference from Mendoza and Wilde. Luckily for Scott, Breeze & Fandango came to his aid to even up the odds. However, in the end Escobar still found a way to retain his NXT Cruiserweight Title. The question is what will happen when these six wrestlers square off in a Street Fight?

Ima do something silly in this https://t.co/ttKAgbLF0R — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) September 1, 2020

The @WWE universe is wondering -what was in that mask?? It was loaded with: Tradition, Honor, and most importantly LEGADO!! You can’t fight that. #stillthechampFOREVERtheEmperor I am the @WWENXT Cruiserweight CAMPEÓN!!! #AndNoOneCanTouchMe and when I say #ILeadYOUFollow 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0ffzBLxwX8 — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) August 27, 2020

Two Superstars who’ve been ready to have their collective “breakout” moment. Congratulations to the NEW @wwenxt tag team champions, @mmmgorgeous and @wwefandango. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mLkPBsp0NT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a good match featuring six talented wrestlers and another opportunity to showcase the Cruiserweight division which has been a key part to the show. This is a match where Scott could pick up a win for his team to get another title shot or Escobar. Or we could see a scenario where either Mendoza or Wilde win and leads to Legado del Fantasma holding both the Cruiserweight and Tag Team Titles.)

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher will look to get one step closer to competing for the NXT North American Title when they face each other tonight on NXT. Reed is coming off an impressive showing in the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. Thatcher showcased a full display of his Thatch-As-Thatch Can Wrestling style but came up short in his match at TakeOver. That loss didn’t stop Thatcher as he called out the new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest during a backstage interview. The question is who will come out victorious and move closer to challenging Priest for the North American Title?

Timothy Thatcher is not here to PARTY HARD…he's here to challenge @ArcherOfInfamy for that #WWENXT #NATitle! pic.twitter.com/Xe5Wgy389U — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 28, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be fun to watch as Reed has improved greatly since winning his Triple Threat Match against Gargano and Roderick Strong. This is a match where Austin Theory could get involved and cost Reed his match to get him back into the mix. Thatcher would be a great opponent for Priest and it would be fun to watch how they would mesh in the ring with their different styles of wrestling.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Karrion Kross vacated the NXT Championship after suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title match against Keith Lee. Tyler Breeze & Fandango defeated Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Santos Escobar defeated Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title. After the outside interference from Mercedes Martinez, Raquel Gonzalez pinned Rhea Ripley in a tag team main event which also featured Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion my favourite Io Shirai.

Overall Thoughts

The Fatal Four-Way Match will be excellent and could very well be in the conversation for wrestling match of the year. Looking forward to seeing who comes out as champion and if any angles come out of the match as well. Perhaps an Adam Cole babyface turn? Coming off his return, Ciampa winning wouldn’t surprise me at all but Balor winning would be more impactful as it would position him as a top star. Overall, this should be a great and newsworthy episode as a new NXT Champion will be crowned tonight.

RECOMMENDED: 8/26 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Karrion Kross title situation, Ciampa’s return and Cruiserweight Championship match