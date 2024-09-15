AEW COLLISION REPORT (9/15): Jack Perry TNT Title defense, emotional Yuta vs. Henry, Sakazaki returns from injury, FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans grudge match.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – EPISODE 62

SEPTEMBER 15, 2024

DAYTON, OHIO AT THE NUTTER CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

WrestleTix Reported Attendance (might not be final count): 2,994

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

[HOUR ONE]

-Jack Perry was shown walking into the arena from the parking lot.

(1) JACK PERRY vs. CHRISTOPHER DANIELS-AEW TNT Title Match

The fans chanted “Fallen Angel” as soon as the bell rang. Perry dominated the match with chops and using ground and pound on Daniels. Perry went for the eyes. Daniels tried to make a brief comeback before he cut off. Perry nailed a dropkick and went for a cover but got a near fall at two. Daniels was busted open due to Perry landing a big boot. Daniels fired up again briefly to hit a DVD and got a near fall. In the closing moments of the match, both men exchanged roll-ups. Perry gathered himself and hit the Glass Knee onto Daniels to secure the pinfall victory and retain the TNT title.

WINNER: Jack Perry retains the TNT title in 5:07

(Brian’s Thoughts: There is not a lot to this, just a way to get an easy win for Perry.)

-Post-match: The camera showed Perry leaving the parking lot and getting onto his bus.

-A recap of the BCC turning on Bryan Danielson from All-Out was shown.

-Lexy Nair caught up with Wheeler Yuta backstage. Wheeler said Bryan Danielson is doing the best he can. Yuta was out of sorts any time Lexy asked him a question.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Minor, but I enjoyed this a lot. Actual character development from Wheeler Yuta.)

(2) HOLOGRAM & THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe) vs. THE BEAST MORTOS & THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese w/Josh Woods, Mark Sterling)

The crowd had a great reaction to the babyface team Hologram & The Conglomeration before the match got underway. O’Reilly and Briscoe worked over Daivari with quick tags. The match picked up once Hologram and Mortos squared off into the match. Both displayed their get chemistry from the past. Hologram hit an assisted arm drag from the bottom rope and gave Mortos a superkick to send him to the outside. Hologram hit a Spanish fly onto Neese for a near fall. Woods and Sterling distracted O’Reilly, which allowed Neese to hit a dive from the apron, and the Premier Athletes & Mortos stomped a mudhole into O’Reilly. [C]

After the break, an exhausted O’Reilly made the hot tag into Briscoe, and he ran wild. The match broke down, and everyone brawled to the outside. Hologram hit a great looking code red for a a close near fall. Hologram, Mortos, and Briscoe hit a flurry of dives. In the closing moments of the match, Hologram hit a tornado DDT and followed up with a crucifix pin to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Hologram & Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe in 10:36

(Brian’s Thoughts: The Conglomeration is a great cheat code for a match format. The fans love any combination of this vacation. Hologram remains strong and undefeated within AEW. They won’t break Cage match ratings or make headlines, but shout out to The Premier Athletes for being the heel group to get Hologram over a babyface.)

-Post-match, Mortos jumped Hologram from behind, but O’Reilly and Briscoe made the save.

-A highlight video package from the CMLL anniversary show was shown this past weekend.

-Orange Cassidy was backstage with Renee Paquette, but before Renee could interview Cassidy, he was jumped by the Learning Tree to set up Cassidy vs Jericho for this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

A vignette aired teasing Stokely Hathaway walking into an office with DVDs on the table. The DVDs were labeled with recent tag team matches, and the disk labeled Young Bucks vs. Sting and Darby Allin was loaded into the DVD player.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Interesting development because historically, AEW does not do vignettes to debut a new wrestler or team in AEW often. I can only name Wardlow and Hologram as examples off the top of my head, but I’m intrigued nonetheless. Fans are already speculating that this could be the debut of the New Hurt business faction.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Mariah May and asked when she would have her Championship celebration. Mariah said she would not be doing it in Dayton, Ohio, and May said she couldn’t have it without Mina Shirakawa. Yuka Sakazaki interpreted the interview to lay out a challenge to May.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Great on-screen interview from May, and I am so glad Sakazaki received a great reaction from the crowd when she came on screen.)

(3) WHEELER YUTA vs. ANTHONY HENRY (w/Beef)

Yuta no sold kicks to the back from Henry. The story of the match was Yuta, who didn’t seem to be in the right headspace for this match. Henry suplexed Yuta onto the guardrail, which looked rough. [C]

After the break, Henry hit an airade crash for a near fall. Yuta went for a backrope rebound German Suplex. The fans chanted, ” Let’s Go, Yuta!”

Yuta continued to sell his neck. Yuta crawled to a chair on the outside, which allowed Henry to hit a running dropkick and stomp for the top rope for a near fall. Henry slapped Yuta to the face and said Danielson isn’t here, which snapped Yuta in a rage. Yuta ran wild and threw Henry from pillar to post on the outside. In the match’s closing moments, Yuta hit a missile dropkick on the heavy elbows, which allowed Yuta to lock in Cattle Mutilation for the submission victory.

WINNER: Wheeler Yuta in 8:55

(Brian’s Thoughts: I haven’t felt this much for Wheeler Yuta since he joined the BCC. I loved that Yuta sold the emotional gravitas of his former friends turning on his training partner and hero, Bryan Danielson.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata. Deeb said Aminata wasn’t ready to be champion, and the offer still stands for Aminata to team up with her. Aminata said she didn’t have time for this and had a match later tonight.

-An excellent vignette featuring Anna Jay was shown from her recent excursion to Stardom.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Jay showed great poise and passion throughout the package. I am encouraged by Jay filling a babyface need within the Women’s Division.)

(4) KOMANDER & PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. JON CRUZ, LORD CREWE & REN JONES

Before the match, highlights from this past Wednesday, when the former BCC faction jumped Komander, Isiah Kassidy, and Marq Quen, were shown.

WINNERS: Komander,Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen in 1:33

-Tony Schiavone asked Nigel McGuinness why he challenged Bryan Danielson at the Grand Slam. McGuinness said he wasn’t sure if Danielson would show up, but since Darby Allin offered to put his title shot on the line against Jon Moxley, he felt it was a chance to challenge Bryan Danielson. McGuinness then did a great voiceover of ROH, highlighting his rivalry with Danielson.

(Brian’s Thoughts: After seeing how everything played out on AEW Dynamite, this was a decent way to make the best of many plot holes from this past Wednesday. McGuinness was fantastic in this entire segment.)

[HOUR TWO]

(5) YUKA SAKAZAKI vs. SERENA DEEB

After the bell rang, Mariah May joined the commentary for the match. Both women showed great grabble and groundwork early and often. Deeb locked in the paradise lock and followed up with a dropkick. Deeb lured Sakazaki into a resvere neckbecker using the ropes. [C]

After the break, Sakazaki locked in a submission hold using the ropes with her legs. Sakazaki picked up Deeb for a suplex and got a near-fall. Deeb hit a reverse suplex and followed up with a Pespi twist to get a close near fall. Deeb locked in a stretch muffler, but Sakazaki was able to make it to the ropes. Both women exchanged forearms and lariats until Deeb finally won the exchange. In the match’s closing moments, Deeb went for Detox, but Sakazaki reversed it into a fishermen’s buster and followed up with Magical Girl Splash to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Yuka Sakazaki in 10:39

-Post-match, May jumped Sakazaki from behind. May went for Storm Zero on the floor, but Sakazaki gave her a superkick and stood firm afterward.

-Another VHS OutRunners vignette aired.

-Top Flight was in the parking lot, and Action Andretti questioned why they were always losing.

(6) BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs. CAGE OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Brian Cage & Toa Liona)

WINNERS: Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson in 10:33

Lexy Nair was backstage with Serena Deeb, but before Deeb could say anything, Queen Aminata said, “Is that how it’s done?”

(7) QUEEN AMINATA vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

This was a showcase for Aminata, though Renegade had a brief stint of offense before winning the match with Brain Drain headbutt.

WINNER: Queen Aminata in 3:05

-Post-match, Serena Deeb jumped Aminata.

-House of Black cut a promo and said they are ready for any challenge.

(8) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

The entire match featured stiff shots and great teamwork. Drake and Gibson used a double-team dropkick, followed by Drake hitting a single-leg strike to Wheeler. Harwood hit Drake with a suplex that laid out both men. [C]

After the break, Drake and Gibson cut off Harwood from making the hot tag to Wheeler. Harwood nailed Drake for a flat liner. Out of nowhere, Harwood made the tag to Wheeler, but the official was distracted by Gibson. Finally, Harwood got the hot tag into Wheeler and ran wild. Gibson and Drake went for Grit Your Teeth, but Harwood broke up the attempt. The fans chanted “FTR.” In the match’s closing moments, Harwood locked in the Sharpshooter submission and made Drake tap out.

WINNERS: Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood in 11:02

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was short, and the finish came out of nowhere. I question the logic of FTR going over GVY. Why would you GYV lose again on national TV if you’re trying to establish a new threat in your tag division?

Post-Match GVY jumped FTR after the match, and the OutRunners made the save for FTR.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show’s theme was character development and depth. Collision can always have solid to good wrestling, but the extra ingredients add layers to keep fans invested.

