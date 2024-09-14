AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/13): Dark Order vs. Cassidy & Briscoe & O’Reilly, Takeshita vs. Andretti, Saraya & Cameron vs. Allysin & Belle, Kamille vs. Robyne Rengade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Matt Mendard



Ring announcer: Arkady Aura

(1) THE DARK ORDER (Alex Reynolds & John Silver & Evil Uno) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly)

Reynolds and Silver took control early, planting Orange with a reverse slam. Orange caught Silver with a reverse rollup for two. Orange connects with a flying clothesline to Silver. There was a lame comedy spot with Silver accidentally attacking his own partners. Briscoe took advantage, nailing Reynolds and Silver with a middle dropkick. Reynold shoved Briscoe off the ropes. Silver sent O’Reilly flying with a German Suplex. Uno launched Orange who caught Silver with a DDT. Uno caught Orange with End of Days. Briscoe rocked Reynolds with a lariat. [c]

Briscoe and Silver were both on the mat as they returned from break. Orange and O’Reilly rocked Silver with combination kicks. The action broke down with Reynolds catching Briscoe with a tope on the floor. The Dark Order delivered a series of combination attacks on Orange but O’Reilly made the save. Orange caught Reynolds and Uno with a double head scissors. Briscoe leaped off a chair hitting a dive to the floor. Orange rocked Silver with Orange Punch. Briscoe delivered the Jay Driller to Reynolds for the win.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly in 10:04

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun opening action packed match with everyone getting a chance to shine.)

—Lexi Nair was backstage with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. They asked for the ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to appear. Bennett was upset by how Dustin and Sammy won their matches in Texas. Taven called Rhodes family losers. Dustin slapped Taven across the face. Guevara told them to show Dustin respect. Dustin got in Taven’s face and spoke about what he’s been through in wrestling. He challenged them to a Bunkhouse Brawl match next week on Collision.

(2) KAMILLE vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Kamille rocked Renegade with corner strikes as the match began. Kamille caught Renegade coming off the ropes with a bear hug. Kamille planted Renegade with a suplex. Kamille rammed Renegade into the ring post. Renegade responded by knocking Kamille off the ropes. Renegade connected with a flying crossbody for a near fall. Kamille quickly made a comeback hitting a running powerslam. Kamille delivered the Dominator for the win.

WINNER: Kamille in 3:19

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good showcase for Kamille looking strong in the win. Mone onscreen act hasn’t clicked with me and she’s also coming off two unimpressive PPV matches. I’m interested to see how long they keep Kamille and Mercedes Mone together. We could see something similar to what happened between the pairing of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The fans wanted to see Hayter move away from Baker. It will be interesting to see if we see the same thing happen here between Kamille and Mone.) [c]

—Christopher Daniels was backstage. He spoke about his issues with The Elite. He said he was a professional wrestler at heart. He spoke about Jack Perry having an open challenge for the TNT Title. Daniels told Perry to put the TNT Title against him on Collision.

(3) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. BEEF (w/Alex Hendry)

They actually gave Beef a full entrance for the match. Beef and Strong began exchanging strikes. Beef got some shine catching Strong with a cartwheel dropkick. [c]

Beef rocked Strong with right hands as they returned from break. Beef planted Strong with a butterfly suplex. Beef connected with a running bulldog for two. Strong responded by nailing Beef with a running kick. Strong connected with a Superplex for two. Bennett and Taven attacked Henry on the floor. Beef rocked Bennett and Taven with a double clothesline on the floor. Strong caught Beef entering the ring with a jumping knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong

(Amin’s Thoughts: I will say Beef showed some good fire in the match. I wouldn’t mind seeing Beef stick around on Rampage as he could become a player in the mid-card division. The match itself was nothing special. The crowd reaction for Beef made added some fun to the match.)

—They aired a Righteous vignette. Dutch said there is always light after dark. Vincent said this might sound crazy to all of us. He said we are all here. Because we’re not all there. They sat on chairs. They called out House of Black.

(4) SARAYA & HARLEY CAMERON vs. ALLYSIN KAY & MARTI BELLE

Saraya and Cameron made their entrance. Belle and Kay got no entrance. Saraya began stomping away at Belle in the corner. Cameron rocked Belle with an axe kick. Saraya launched Belle into the barricade. Kay ran wild, rocking Cameron with strikes. Kay went for the Dominator on Cameron but Saraya made the save. Cameron caught Kay with Sole Food. Saraya made the tag which Cameron didn’t notice. Cameron rocked Kay with a Shining Wizard. Cameron had the match won. The referee told Cameron that Saraya made the tag. Saraya delivered the Knight Cap for the win.

WINNERS: Saraya & Harley Cameron

—Jamie Hayter came out after the match. Hayter received the biggest reaction on the show. Saraya left the ring. Hayter decked Cameron with a right hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine tag team match. Saraya wanting to get the win for herself was an interesting touch, possibly teasing a split with Cameron. It was nice to see Hayter add some much needed energy to the show. Wouldn’t mind seeing Hayter and Saraya take place on the Grand Slam show.)

(5) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI (w/Lio Rush & Leila Grey)

Andretti got some shined catching Takeshita with a head scissors. Takeshita responded by yanking Andretti off the ropes. Takeshita took control running Andretti into the ring steps. Takeshita planted Andretti with a Superplex for two. [c]

Andretti battled back, rocking Takeshita with a handspring elbow as they returned from break. Andretti took the lead hitting a tope con hilo to the floor. Andretti went for a springboard 450 Splash but Takeshita moved. Takeshita made a comeback launching Andretti with a German Suplex. Takeshita rocked Andretti with a running clothesline for two. Takeshita went for a powerbomb but Andretti countered into a Dragon Hurricanrana for two. Andretti went for a running Shooting Star Press but Takeshita moved. Andretti connected with a running dropkick but Takeshita no-sold it. Takeshita caught Andretti with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a good near fall. Andretti responded by catching Takeshita with a springboard Hurricanrana. Andretti went for a springboard but Takeshita nailed him with a right hand. Takeshita rocked Andretti with a knee strike. Takeshita had the match won but stopped the count. Takeshita delivered the Raging Fire (A Spinning Falcon Arrow) for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita

(Amin’s Thoughts: I was kinda surprised by how much they had Takeshita sell for Andretti in this match. Andretti has been stuck in the lower level mid-card for quite some time now. Takeshita having to sell for Andretti made this the only one match that was worth checking out on Rampage. Takeshita is one of the best wrestlers on the AEW roster. This was good to see Takeshita having great matches and getting wins.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The format of Rampage is not bad having a good opening and main event. The middle is a mixed bag of squash matches and maybe a quick entertainer. The problem with Rampage still remains the same. Why should viewers sit through another hour to watch good matches on Rampage? As a fan we already get to see good matches on both Dynamite and Collision. I enjoyed the Andretti and Takeshita match. The reaction for Hayter was cool. Overall, this was just another standard and mostly skippable episode of AEW Rampage.

