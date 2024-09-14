5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-13-2019): Tessa Blanchard & Tommy Dreamer vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist, plus Michael Elgin, Kiera Hogan, LAX, Eddie Edwards, Brian Cage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT FRONTO MEXICO

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON PURSUIT CHANNEL

REPORT BY JORDAN THOMAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Don Callis, Josh Mathews

[HOUR ONE]

-Kiera Hogan opens the show as she makes her way to the ring as she has a scheduled Knockouts division match with Tenille Dashwood.

(1) KIERA HOGAN vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD

This match, which was made by Madison Rayne last week, begins with both women going for the lockup. Followed by a back arm lockup by Dashwood, we see some decent back and forth action while Hogan uses some heel tactics by getting the referee to get a corner break to stop Dashwood momentum. Hogan dominates the first half of this match, the announcing team seems to make a point how Dashwood may be struggling early since having to fly from Australia to Mexico City. Dashwood then swings the momentum of the match by delivering a big boot into a suplex into the corner, followed by her corner cross body slam aka Taste of Tenille. After some more back and forth action, Dashwood hits Hogan with the Spotlight from the corner and covers her for the three count and the win in 9 minutes.

(Thomas’s Analysis: A very okay match as there seem to be a lot of really messy spots and action between the two. Both competitors look like a million bucks as characters and as future stars in the business, but are capable of much better in the ring.)

-Backstage, Sami Callihan cut a promo with oVe about how Impact management has screwed the group over as he has six more weeks until he can get his hands on the champion Brian Cage. He’s upset how Cage got all the attention last week after preposing to his girlfriend on the last taping.

-Back from break, Jimmy Jacobs interviews the tag team champions, The North. They gloat about beating LAX last week in their championship vs career match and how the viewers should care about the champs, not the recently departed LAX.

-Announcers Matthews and Callis welcome us back to promo the upcoming Bound for Glory match, Moose vs. Ken Shamrock and Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship.

(2) MICHAEL ELGIN vs. DINASTIA

The current AAA Mini champion takes on Elgin as Dinastia gets a very warm welcome from the crowd. Dinastia tries to get some quick offensive moves in, but Elgin takes every strike as if it doesn’t even phase him. Dinastia gets the opportunity to show off some impressive movement in the ring and reversals, but Elgin makes quick work of Dinastia in 4 minutes.

-Elgin after the match cuts a promo how this match was a statement win and calls out Naomichi Marufuji for Bound for Glory.

(Analysis: A pretty simple squash match to set the stage as Elgin used a variation of Marufuji finisher for the win to set up the match for Bound for Glory, which should be an intriguing one.)

-Taya Valkyrie cuts a promo with John E. Bravo and Rosemary backstage. This was pretty pointless and bad. Valkyrie basically just calls Rosemary her gal pal.

-Back from break TJP interact with Fallah Bahh backstage at catering and promises to help him find his voice.

-Father James Mitchell begs to Havok to give up on going after Su Yung.

-Back again from another break, Moose cuts a promo outside the arena and gives Shamrock credit for being a smart man and making stars out of opponents. But Moose claims that he is still the most dangerous man in the world.

(3) TEXANO JR. vs. DR. WAGNER JR.

This matchup versus two AAA stars got the crowd fired up. Wagner grabs the mic to get the crowd going, but Texano attacks him and the ref calls for the bell to start the match. Wagner loses his mask early on in the match but continues on. After a close three count after a ddt off the ropes from Texano on Wagner, Wagner makes the comeback and finishes off Texano.

-Backstage Ace Austin asks Alisha Edwards to stay backstage for his match with Eddie Edwards tonight as her worriers for her safety.

[HOUR TWO]

-LAX is packing up after being forced out of Impact but Rich Swann and Willie Mack challenges them to one last match before leaving.

(4) ACE AUSTIN vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

Barely before the bell rings Edwards attacks Austin to get the action going. Edwards is all over Austin to start the match as the action falls outside the ring. Austin used good use of his jacket to get the distraction to swing the momentum of the match to his favor. After a stiff clothesline Edwards turns the match in his direction with a barrage of chops to Austin. Some near falls for both competitors leads to Austin using a baton to stake Edwards to get a near fall. After a commercial break, we return to Austin in control. Edwards hits Austin with a Tiger Driver and gets a close near fall. Austin is declared the winner after Edwards hits him with a chair outside the ring. Edwards continues to dish out punishment in return to Austin about prior comments about his wife.

(Thomas’s Analysis: A decent match with a strong brutal after match beatdown that really sold how personal this feud has become.)

-A sit-down interview with Brian Cage and Melissa Santos basically talking about how they will be married in two weeks Impact and how he’s not worried about defending his championship against Callihan.

-A promo for Johnny Swinger coming soon, with an very 80’s feel to the promo

-Outside, Alisha checks on Austin getting loaded into an ambulance, with Edwards tasting him as Eddie and Alisha get into a fight and she leaves with Austin.

(5) BIG MAMI & NINO HAMBURGUESA vs. THE DESI HIT SQUAD

The Desi Hit Squad make their way to the ring in overalls after they lost last week to The Deaners. Nino gets off to a fast start with some impressively fast offense from the big man. Mami comes in and hits some offense for comic relief and also hits a second rope drop to the squad. Nino hits the splash for the win, for this comic match.

-Shera attacks The Deaners post match and pledges allegiance to The Desi Hit Squad.

(6) SAMI CALLIHAN & JAKE CRIST vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & TOMMY DREAMER – Street Fight

The match starts as Blanchard and Dreamer go after Crist and Callihan on the ramp. Blanchard comes out on fire as she takes care of Crist and goes straight for her rival Callihan. After a break, oVe got some control with chairs in the ring now. Callihan gets a staple gun to use on Dreamer, but Tommy reverse and uses it on Callihan’s chest. Some good tag team offense from Blanchard and Dreamer on oVe as they set up chairs to do drop kicks on the heels. oVe makes a comeback as they dispose of Dreamer and double team Blanchard turning into a two on one. Dreamer uses a kendo stick to hit Crist and as he goes to hit Callihan, Madman Fulton comes ringside to Callihan’s aid. Callihan hits Dreamer for his finisher and the win.

-Post-match Blanchard uses a kendo stick to even the odds but when left with Fulton, she gets hit by Callihan with a chair and then Rhino and Rob Van Dam comes to their aid to fight off oVe and check in on Dreamer and Blanchard

(Thomas’s Analysis: A solid and fun main event. Not much of an intense street fight but oVe come off as good heel faction. But one cannot watch this match and not think that Blanchard is a superstar and is clearly the best attraction this promotion has going for it. She came off as the biggest deal in that ring and shines just not as a female wrestler but as a wrestler period.

