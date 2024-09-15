FREE PODCAST 9/14 – WKPWP WWE PPV Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: WWE Clash of the Champions including Seth vs. Braun, Reigns vs. Rowan, Sasha vs. Becky, Orton vs. Kofi, live callers (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this weekend’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode (9-15-2019), PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down WWE Clash of Champions match by match with callers. Among the topics discussed: Luke Harper’s return, Roode and Ziggler as a team, whether or not the Fiend has to win at Hell in a Cell, the plan with Kevin Owens, and more.

Then in a bonus aftershow, Sean Radican and Rich Fann review “D-Day” (2019) as well as “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” (2019), beginning with an interview with the stars of D-Day, Weston Coppola Cage and Jesse Kove, who talk about their friendship on camera and off, as well as the influences of their parents on their acting. Rich and Sean then chat about what they liked in both movies, what was off, and give their thoughts on the awesomeness of Halle Berry and her dog soldiers.

