VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: New Japan future with TV Asahi, Josh’s ECW Mt. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss a very East Coast Cast-laden episode, and the following topics:
- Which matches in the Austin Rock / HHH Undertaker WrestleMania trilogies stand out the most?
- Favorite Guilty Pleasure Theme Songs
- Wrestlers AEW should target as marquee signings
- Dinosaurs??
- New Japan’s future with TV Asahi
- Can Maple Leaf Wrestling jump into U.S. TV any time soon?
- Josh’s ECW Mount Rushmore
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