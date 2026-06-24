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VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: New Japan future with TV Asahi, Josh’s ECW Mt. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

June 24, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss a very East Coast Cast-laden episode, and the following topics:

  • Which matches in the Austin Rock / HHH Undertaker WrestleMania trilogies stand out the most?
  • Favorite Guilty Pleasure Theme Songs
  • Wrestlers AEW should target as marquee signings
  • Dinosaurs??
  • New Japan’s future with TV Asahi
  • Can Maple Leaf Wrestling jump into U.S. TV any time soon?
  • Josh’s ECW Mount Rushmore

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