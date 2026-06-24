VIP PODCAST 6/24 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: New Japan future with TV Asahi, Josh’s ECW Mt. Rushmore, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio return to discuss a very East Coast Cast-laden episode, and the following topics:

Which matches in the Austin Rock / HHH Undertaker WrestleMania trilogies stand out the most?

Favorite Guilty Pleasure Theme Songs

Wrestlers AEW should target as marquee signings

Dinosaurs??

New Japan’s future with TV Asahi

Can Maple Leaf Wrestling jump into U.S. TV any time soon?

Josh’s ECW Mount Rushmore

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