VIP PODCAST 6/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Forbidden Door hype, MJF and Andrade tension builds, Takeshita vs. Ricochet, Perry vs. ZSJ, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 24 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet for the International Title, Survival of the Fittest qualifiers, and Forbidden Door hype including MJF and Andrade getting on each other’s nerves.
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