FREE PODCAST 6/24 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & JB evaluate whether AEW effectively sold Forbidden Door, some frustrations with presentation, some unexpected standout performances (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Jerud “JB from Detroit” Buhagiar to review AEW Dynamite with chat, caller, and email interactions throughout. They started with analysis of the closing segment hyping the 12-man tag team cage match at Forbidden Door. Then they looked at some frustrating aspects of the presentation including Claudio Castagnoli using a belt to KO Brody King and no one seeming to care including Will Ospreay, plus some standout performances, confusion over the build to Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. again, where things seem to be going with MJF, Kenny, Andrade, and Ospreay, and much more with vibrant caller, chat, and email inspired discussions.

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